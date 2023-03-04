The Beths played Brooklyn Steel (setlist) and CBS Saturday Morning (video)

New Zealand's The Beths are currently on tour in North America supporting last year's fantastic Expert in a Dying Field, and were in NYC earlier this week for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel on Thursday. What the band lack in rock star moves -- no running around, no throwing shapes, no poses -- they make up for with perfectly constructed pop songs, expert musicianship, stellar four-part harmonies and good humor. Aslo: a giant inflatable fish (it looked like a bass to me), that rose up beside the drum riser in the opening moments of first song "Future Me Hates Me," to much hooting and hollering. Songs from Expert in a Dying Field took up most of the set with eight of the 12 tracks being played, but they didn't skimp on favorites from their other two albums and also pulled out "Idea/Intent." Check out the Brooklyn Steel setlist and a few fan-shot videos below.

While in town, The Beths stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform "Expert in a Dying Field," and two other songs of that album, "Your Side," and "When You Know You Know." Watch those below.

The Beths' tour hits Washington, DC tonight and then heads south and west, stopping in Austin for SXSW and wrapping up in San Francisco on March 18. They'll be back in the states this summer, playing Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, and opening some dates on The Postal Service / Death Cab for Cutie tour. All dates are listed below.

SETLIST: The Beths @ Brooklyn Steel 3/2/2023

Future Me Hates Me

Knees Deep

Out of Sight

Your Side

Best Left

Dying to Believe

Idea/Intent

I Want to Listen

Head in the Clouds

Jump Rope Gazers

Less Than Thou

When You Know You Know

I'm Not Getting Excited

Whatever

Little Death

Expert in a Dying Field

Encore:

You Are a Beam of Light

Silence Is Golden

THE BETHS -2023 US TOUR DATES

Mar 4 Washington, DC, US 9:30 Club

Mar 5 Charleston, WV, US Mountain Stage

Mar 6 Asheville, NC, US The Orange Peel

Mar 7 Atlanta, GA, US The Masquerade - Heaven

Mar 8 Nashville, TN, US Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville

Mar 10 Austin, TX, US Scoot Inn

Mar 11 Fort Worth, TX, US Tulips

Mar 13 Santa Fe, NM, US Meow Wolf

Mar 14 Denver, CO, US Summit Music Hall

Mar 16 Phoenix, AZ, US Crescent Ballroom

Mar 17 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US Fonda Theatre

Mar 18 San Francisco, CA, US The Fillmore

Mar 20 Minneapolis, MN, US First Avenue

May 24 Bristol, UK SWX

May 25 London, UK Electric Brixton

May 25 Walton-on-trent, UK Bearded Theory Festival

May 27 Leeds, UK Live At Leeds In the Park

May 28 Manchester, UK New Century

May 30 Glasgow, UK The Garage

May 31 Dublin, Ireland Whelan's

Jun 1 Barcelona, Spain Primavera Sound Festival

Jun 4 Berlin, Germany Frannz Club

Jun 5 Hamburg, Germany Uebel & Gefährlich

Jun 6 Cologne, Germany Gebäude 9

Jun 7 Porto, Portugal Primavera Porto

Jun 8 Arganda del Rey, Spain Primavera Pack

Jun 8 Arganda del Rey, Spain Primavera Sound Festival

Jun 9 Dijon, France VYV Festival

Jun 12 Nantes, France Stereolux

Jun 13 Paris, France Petit Bain

Jun 14 Lille, France L'Aéronef

Jun 15 Manchester, TN, US Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Jul 14 Utrecht, Netherlands EKKO

Jul 15 Rotterdam, Netherlands Rotown

Jul 18 Liverpool, UK Hangar34

Jul 19 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK Boiler Shop

Jul 20 Southwold, UK Latitude Festival

Jul 21 Sheffield, UK Tramlines

Jul 21 Steventon, UK Truck Festival

Jul 28 Newport, RI, US Newport Folk Festival

Aug 1 Philadelphia, PA, US The Met Philadelphia ~

Aug 2 Philadelphia, PA, US The Met Philadelphia ~

Aug 3 New Haven, CT, US Westville Music Bowl ~

Aug 7 Detroit, MI, US The Fillmore ~

Aug 8 Madison, WI, US The Sylvee ~

Aug 9 Minneapolis, MN, US The Armory ~

Aug 11 Denver, CO, US Mission Ballroom ~

Aug 12 Denver, CO, US Mission Ballroom ~

Aug 15 Nashville, TN, US Ascend Amphitheater ~

Aug 16 Atlanta, GA, US Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~

Sep 30 Austin, TX, US Germania Insurance Amphitheater ~

Oct 1 Grand Prairie, TX, US Texas Trust CU Theatre ~

Oct 3 Phoenix, AZ, US Arizona Financial Theatre ~

Oct 4 Las Vegas, NV, US The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ~

Oct 6 Seattle, WA, US Climate Pledge Arena ~

Oct 7 Seattle, WA, US Climate Pledge Arena ~

~ w/ The Postal Service / Death Cab for Cutie