The Beths played Brooklyn Steel (setlist) and CBS Saturday Morning (video)
New Zealand's The Beths are currently on tour in North America supporting last year's fantastic Expert in a Dying Field, and were in NYC earlier this week for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel on Thursday. What the band lack in rock star moves -- no running around, no throwing shapes, no poses -- they make up for with perfectly constructed pop songs, expert musicianship, stellar four-part harmonies and good humor. Aslo: a giant inflatable fish (it looked like a bass to me), that rose up beside the drum riser in the opening moments of first song "Future Me Hates Me," to much hooting and hollering. Songs from Expert in a Dying Field took up most of the set with eight of the 12 tracks being played, but they didn't skimp on favorites from their other two albums and also pulled out "Idea/Intent." Check out the Brooklyn Steel setlist and a few fan-shot videos below.
While in town, The Beths stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform "Expert in a Dying Field," and two other songs of that album, "Your Side," and "When You Know You Know." Watch those below.
The Beths' tour hits Washington, DC tonight and then heads south and west, stopping in Austin for SXSW and wrapping up in San Francisco on March 18. They'll be back in the states this summer, playing Bonnaroo, Newport Folk Festival, and opening some dates on The Postal Service / Death Cab for Cutie tour. All dates are listed below.
Pick up The Beths vinyl in the BV shop.
SETLIST: The Beths @ Brooklyn Steel 3/2/2023
Future Me Hates Me
Knees Deep
Out of Sight
Your Side
Best Left
Dying to Believe
Idea/Intent
I Want to Listen
Head in the Clouds
Jump Rope Gazers
Less Than Thou
When You Know You Know
I'm Not Getting Excited
Whatever
Little Death
Expert in a Dying Field
Encore:
You Are a Beam of Light
Silence Is Golden
THE BETHS -2023 US TOUR DATES
Mar 4 Washington, DC, US 9:30 Club
Mar 5 Charleston, WV, US Mountain Stage
Mar 6 Asheville, NC, US The Orange Peel
Mar 7 Atlanta, GA, US The Masquerade - Heaven
Mar 8 Nashville, TN, US Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville
Mar 10 Austin, TX, US Scoot Inn
Mar 11 Fort Worth, TX, US Tulips
Mar 13 Santa Fe, NM, US Meow Wolf
Mar 14 Denver, CO, US Summit Music Hall
Mar 16 Phoenix, AZ, US Crescent Ballroom
Mar 17 Los Angeles (LA), CA, US Fonda Theatre
Mar 18 San Francisco, CA, US The Fillmore
Mar 20 Minneapolis, MN, US First Avenue
May 24 Bristol, UK SWX
May 25 London, UK Electric Brixton
May 25 Walton-on-trent, UK Bearded Theory Festival
May 27 Leeds, UK Live At Leeds In the Park
May 28 Manchester, UK New Century
May 30 Glasgow, UK The Garage
May 31 Dublin, Ireland Whelan's
Jun 1 Barcelona, Spain Primavera Sound Festival
Jun 4 Berlin, Germany Frannz Club
Jun 5 Hamburg, Germany Uebel & Gefährlich
Jun 6 Cologne, Germany Gebäude 9
Jun 7 Porto, Portugal Primavera Porto
Jun 8 Arganda del Rey, Spain Primavera Pack
Jun 8 Arganda del Rey, Spain Primavera Sound Festival
Jun 9 Dijon, France VYV Festival
Jun 12 Nantes, France Stereolux
Jun 13 Paris, France Petit Bain
Jun 14 Lille, France L'Aéronef
Jun 15 Manchester, TN, US Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Jul 14 Utrecht, Netherlands EKKO
Jul 15 Rotterdam, Netherlands Rotown
Jul 18 Liverpool, UK Hangar34
Jul 19 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK Boiler Shop
Jul 20 Southwold, UK Latitude Festival
Jul 21 Sheffield, UK Tramlines
Jul 21 Steventon, UK Truck Festival
Jul 28 Newport, RI, US Newport Folk Festival
Aug 1 Philadelphia, PA, US The Met Philadelphia ~
Aug 2 Philadelphia, PA, US The Met Philadelphia ~
Aug 3 New Haven, CT, US Westville Music Bowl ~
Aug 7 Detroit, MI, US The Fillmore ~
Aug 8 Madison, WI, US The Sylvee ~
Aug 9 Minneapolis, MN, US The Armory ~
Aug 11 Denver, CO, US Mission Ballroom ~
Aug 12 Denver, CO, US Mission Ballroom ~
Aug 15 Nashville, TN, US Ascend Amphitheater ~
Aug 16 Atlanta, GA, US Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ~
Sep 30 Austin, TX, US Germania Insurance Amphitheater ~
Oct 1 Grand Prairie, TX, US Texas Trust CU Theatre ~
Oct 3 Phoenix, AZ, US Arizona Financial Theatre ~
Oct 4 Las Vegas, NV, US The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ~
Oct 6 Seattle, WA, US Climate Pledge Arena ~
Oct 7 Seattle, WA, US Climate Pledge Arena ~
~ w/ The Postal Service / Death Cab for Cutie