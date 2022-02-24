The Beths played Webster Hall (pics, setlist, video)

New Zealand's The Beths had to reschedule their North American tour just a little due to Omicron, but they've been here for most of February and played their biggest NYC show yet on Thursday night at Webster Hall. Liz Stokes said they were very happy to finally be in NYC again, and the packed house clearly felt the same way, singing along all night.

Their set included new single "A Real Thing," and lots of tracks from 2020's Jump Rope Gazers and 2018's Future Me Hates Me, including "I'm Not Getting Excited," "Little Death," "Mars, the God of War" and "Dying to Believe" which closed out the show on a high note. Check out the setlist and fan-shot video from Webster Hall below.

Lunar Vacation opened the night, and pictures of their set, and the whole show, by P Squared are in this post.

SETLIST: THE BETHS @ WEBSTER HALL 2/23/2022

I'm Not Getting Excited

Not Running

Great No One

A Real Thing

Happy Unhappy

Out of Sight

Acrid

Jump Rope Gazers

Uptown Girl

When You Know You Know

Mars, the God of War

Whatever

Little Death

Future Me Hates Me

Encore:

River Run: Lvl 1

Dying to Believe