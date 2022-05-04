The Beths & Rosie Tucker announce summer tour

The Beths were in North America on tour earlier this year in support of 2020's great Jump Rope Gazers, and they'll be back this summer for more shows. Dates begin in Seattle in July and run through early September, hitting Brooklyn, Denver, San Diego, San Francisco, Toronto, Chicago, Baltimore, Portland, and more. Rosie Tucker joins them as support for most shows, and you can see all dates below.

Their Brooklyn show is a free one at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival on July 29, with SASAMI and Charlotte Cornfield, and they've also announced an Asbury Park, NJ show at Asbury Lanes on August 26. Tickets to all new dates go on sale Friday, May 6 at 10 AM local, with various presales happening now.

Speaking of Rosie Tucker, their most recent album, the very good Sucker Supreme, came out last year via Epitaph. Stream it below.

THE BETHS: 2022 TOUR

SUN 24 JULY Capitol Hill Block Party 2022Seattle, WA, US

MON 25 JULY Biltmore Cabaret Vancouver, BC, Canada

FRI 29 JULY Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park Brooklyn, NY, US

TUE 2 AUGUST Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA, US

WED 3 AUGUST The Observatory Santa Ana, CA, US

THU 4 AUGUST SOhO Restaurant & Music Club Santa Barbara, CA, US

FRI 5 AUGUST Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival 2022 San Francisco, CA, US

SUN 7 AUGUST Urban Lounge Salt Lake City, UT, US

WED 10 AUGUST Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA, US

THU 11 AUGUST Grog Shop Cleveland, OH, US

SAT 13 AUGUST Mass MoCA North Adams, MA, US

SUN 14 AUGUST Lee's Palace Toronto, ON, Canada

MON 15 AUGUST The Magic Bag Ferndale, MI, US

TUE 16 AUGUST Here and There Festival w/ Courtney Barnett 2022 Chicago, IL, US

THU 18 AUGUST Blueberry Hill St Louis, MO, US

FRI 19 AUGUST HI-FI Indy Indianapolis, IN, US

SAT 20 AUGUST Madison Live Covington, KY, US

MON 22 AUGUST Motorco Music Hall Durham, NC, US

TUE 23 AUGUST The Broadberry Richmond, VA, US

THU 25 AUGUST Ottobar Baltimore, MD, US

FRI 26 AUGUST Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ, US

SAT 27 AUGUST Portland House of Music & Events (HOME) Portland, ME, US

SUN 28 AUGUST Bar le Ritz PDB Montreal, QC, Canada

WED 31 AUGUST Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA, US

THU 1 SEPTEMBER A&R Music Bar Columbus, OH, US