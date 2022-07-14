The Beths Share ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ title track; North American tour starts soon
The Beths' third album, Expert in a Dying Field, is out in a couple months, and they've just shared its title track. It's one of the New Zealand band's prettier, more contemplative songs, where Liz Stokes sings "Love is learned over time ‘till you’re an expert in a dying field."
"I really do believe that love is learned over time,” says Stokes. “In the course of knowing a person you accumulate so much information: their favorite movies, how they take their tea, how to make them laugh, how that makes you feel. And when relationships between people change, or end, all that knowledge doesn’t just disappear. The phrase ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ had been floating around my head for a few years, I was glad to finally capture it when writing this tune.” You can watch the video below.
Expert in a Dying Field is out September 16 via Carpark Records, and you can preorder it on canary yellow vinyl and pick up more Beths vinyl in the BV shop.
The Beths' North American tour starts July 24 at Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party and includes a free show at the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park on July 29 with SASAMI and Charlotte Cornfield, and an Asbury Park, NJ show with tourmate Rosie Tucker at Asbury Lanes on August 26. All dates are listed below.
THE BETHS - 2022 TOUR DATES
Sun. Jul. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
Mon. Jul. 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
Fri. Jul. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
Sun. Jul. 31 - Denver, CO @ UMS - The Underground Music Showcase
Tue. Aug. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Wed. Aug. 3 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Thu. Aug. 4 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Restaurant & Music Club
Fri. Aug. 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
Sun. Aug. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Wed. Aug. 10 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel
Thu. Aug. 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Sat. Aug. 13 - North Adams, MA @ Here and There Festival, Mass MoCA
Sun. Aug. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
Mon. Aug. 15 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag
Tue. Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed
Thu. Aug. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
Fri. Aug. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
Sat. Aug. 20 - Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live
Mon. Aug. 22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Tue. Aug. 23 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
Thu. Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Fri. Aug. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events
Sun. Aug. 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
Wed. Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
Thu. Sep. 1 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
Thu. Sep. 15 - Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
Fri. Sep. 16 - Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
Sat. Sep. 17 - Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid
Tue. Sep. 20 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
Wed. Sep. 21 - Perth, AU @ Magnet House
Fri. Sep. 23 - Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
Sat. Sep. 24 - Nelson, NZ @ Theatre Royal
Fri. Sep. 30 - Christchurch, NZ @ James Hay Theatre
Sat. Oct. 1 - Dunedin, NZ @ The Glenroy
Fri. Oct. 7 - Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall