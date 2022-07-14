The Beths Share ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ title track; North American tour starts soon

The Beths' third album, Expert in a Dying Field, is out in a couple months, and they've just shared its title track. It's one of the New Zealand band's prettier, more contemplative songs, where Liz Stokes sings "Love is learned over time ‘till you’re an expert in a dying field."

"I really do believe that love is learned over time,” says Stokes. “In the course of knowing a person you accumulate so much information: their favorite movies, how they take their tea, how to make them laugh, how that makes you feel. And when relationships between people change, or end, all that knowledge doesn’t just disappear. The phrase ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ had been floating around my head for a few years, I was glad to finally capture it when writing this tune.” You can watch the video below.

Expert in a Dying Field is out September 16 via Carpark Records, and you can preorder it on canary yellow vinyl and pick up more Beths vinyl in the BV shop.

The Beths' North American tour starts July 24 at Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party and includes a free show at the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival in Prospect Park on July 29 with SASAMI and Charlotte Cornfield, and an Asbury Park, NJ show with tourmate Rosie Tucker at Asbury Lanes on August 26. All dates are listed below.

THE BETHS - 2022 TOUR DATES

Sun. Jul. 24 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

Mon. Jul. 25 - Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Fri. Jul. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

Sun. Jul. 31 - Denver, CO @ UMS - The Underground Music Showcase

Tue. Aug. 2 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Wed. Aug. 3 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Thu. Aug. 4 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SoHo Restaurant & Music Club

Fri. Aug. 5 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

Sun. Aug. 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Wed. Aug. 10 - Davenport, IA @ Raccoon Motel

Thu. Aug. 11 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Sat. Aug. 13 - North Adams, MA @ Here and There Festival, Mass MoCA

Sun. Aug. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

Mon. Aug. 15 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

Tue. Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed

Thu. Aug. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

Fri. Aug. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Sat. Aug. 20 - Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live

Mon. Aug. 22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Tue. Aug. 23 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

Thu. Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Fri. Aug. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music & Events

Sun. Aug. 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

Wed. Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

Thu. Sep. 1 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

Thu. Sep. 15 - Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

Fri. Sep. 16 - Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

Sat. Sep. 17 - Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid

Tue. Sep. 20 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

Wed. Sep. 21 - Perth, AU @ Magnet House

Fri. Sep. 23 - Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

Sat. Sep. 24 - Nelson, NZ @ Theatre Royal

Fri. Sep. 30 - Christchurch, NZ @ James Hay Theatre

Sat. Oct. 1 - Dunedin, NZ @ The Glenroy

Fri. Oct. 7 - Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall