The Beths share “Knees Deep” video from upcoming LP, announce 2023 tour

The Beths have shared another song from their anticipated third album Expert In A Dying Field. “I'm the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like ten minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully," says singer, songwriter and guitarist Liz Stokes of "Knees Deep." "I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.”

The video for "Knees Deep" involves every member of the band taking a daring plunge -- actually bungee jumping off a bridge. Watch if you dare below.

The Beths are on a North American tour as we speak, wrapping things up just before Labor Day, and have just announced plans for their return next year. Their 2023 tour includes a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on March 2. Tickets for new dates go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.

Expert in a Dying Field is out September 16 via Carpark Records, and you can preorder it on canary yellow vinyl and pick up more Beths vinyl in the BV shop.

THE BETHS - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Tue. Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed

Thu. Aug. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

Fri. Aug. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

Sat. Aug. 20 - Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live

Mon. Aug. 22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

Tue. Aug. 23 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

Thu. Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Fri. Aug. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

Sun. Aug. 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

Wed. Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

Thu. Sep. 1 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

Thu. Sep. 15 - Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

Fri. Sep. 16 - Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

Sat. Sep. 17 - Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid

Tue. Sep. 20 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov

Wed. Sep. 21 - Perth, AU @ Magnet House

Fri. Sep. 23 - Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

Sat. Sep. 24 - Nelson, NZ @ Theatre Royal

Fri. Sep. 30 - Christchurch, NZ @ James Hay Theatre

Sat. Oct. 1 - Dunedin, NZ @ The Glenroy

Fri. Oct. 7 - Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall

Thu. Feb. 16 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Wed. Feb. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Fri. Feb. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sun. Feb. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Tue. Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

Thu. Mar. 2 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Mar. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Sat. Mar. 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Mon. Mar. 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Tue. Mar. 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven

Wed. Mar. 8 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Fri. Mar. 10 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sat. Mar. 11- Dallas, TX @ Tulips

Tue. Mar. 14 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Thu. Mar. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Mar. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Sat. Mar. 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore