The Beths share “Knees Deep” video from upcoming LP, announce 2023 tour
The Beths have shared another song from their anticipated third album Expert In A Dying Field. “I'm the kind of person who wants to go swimming, but takes like ten minutes to get all the way into the cold water, slowly and painfully," says singer, songwriter and guitarist Liz Stokes of "Knees Deep." "I hate this about myself, and am kind of envious of people who can just jump straight in the deep end. In a shocking twist, this is also a metaphor?! For how I wish I was the kind of person who was brave and decisive instead of cautious and scared.”
The video for "Knees Deep" involves every member of the band taking a daring plunge -- actually bungee jumping off a bridge. Watch if you dare below.
The Beths are on a North American tour as we speak, wrapping things up just before Labor Day, and have just announced plans for their return next year. Their 2023 tour includes a NYC show at Brooklyn Steel on March 2. Tickets for new dates go on sale Friday, August 19 at 10 AM, and all dates are listed below.
Expert in a Dying Field is out September 16 via Carpark Records, and you can preorder it on canary yellow vinyl and pick up more Beths vinyl in the BV shop.
THE BETHS - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
Tue. Aug. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival, Salt Shed
Thu. Aug. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
Fri. Aug. 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
Sat. Aug. 20 - Covington, KY (Cincinnati) @ Madison Live
Mon. Aug. 22 - Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
Tue. Aug. 23 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
Thu. Aug. 25 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Fri. Aug. 26 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
Sat. Aug. 27 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music
Sun. Aug. 28 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
Wed. Aug. 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
Thu. Sep. 1 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
Thu. Sep. 15 - Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell
Fri. Sep. 16 - Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
Sat. Sep. 17 - Brisbane, AU @ The Triffid
Tue. Sep. 20 - Adelaide, AU @ The Gov
Wed. Sep. 21 - Perth, AU @ Magnet House
Fri. Sep. 23 - Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
Sat. Sep. 24 - Nelson, NZ @ Theatre Royal
Fri. Sep. 30 - Christchurch, NZ @ James Hay Theatre
Sat. Oct. 1 - Dunedin, NZ @ The Glenroy
Fri. Oct. 7 - Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Town Hall
Thu. Feb. 16 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 17 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Wed. Feb. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Fri. Feb. 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Sun. Feb. 26 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
Tue. Feb. 28 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
Thu. Mar. 2 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Fri. Mar. 3 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
Sat. Mar. 4 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
Mon. Mar. 6 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Tue. Mar. 7 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven
Wed. Mar. 8 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
Fri. Mar. 10 - Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sat. Mar. 11- Dallas, TX @ Tulips
Tue. Mar. 14 - Denver, CO @ Summit
Thu. Mar. 16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Fri. Mar. 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
Sat. Mar. 18 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore