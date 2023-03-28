The Beths share new song “Watching The Credits,” announce more tour dates (3 NYC shows)
The Beths have shared a new song, "Watching The Credits," an uptempo power-pop track the New Zealand band recorded during the Expert In A Dying Field sessions. Singer Elizabeth Stokes wrote the song imagining herself as a film director, borne out of her habit of learning about movies without watching them. Listen to the song below.
Also out today is The Beths' NPR Tiny Desk Concert, where they performed a handful of songs off their ex excellent album Expert In A Dying Field (one of our favorites of 2022). Check that out below as well.
The Beths will be on the road with The National and Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service this year and have added a few headlining shows along the way. All dates below.
Those include three-night-stand in Brooklyn on October 17-19 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM.
The Beths -- 2023 Tour Dates
Wed. May 24 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Thu. May 25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton
Fri. May 26 - Walton-on-Trent, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival
Sat. May 27 - Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds in the Park
Sun. May 28 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
Tue. May 30 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage
Wed. May 31 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
Fri. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
Sat. June 3 - Ellerdorf, DE @ Wilwarin Festival
Sun. June 4 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
Mon. June 5 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefählrich
Tue. June 6 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9
Thu. June 8 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival
Fri. June 9 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
Sat. June 10 - Dijon, FR @ VYV Festival
Mon. June 12 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
Tue. June 13 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
Wed. June 14 - Lille, FR @ Aéronef
Fri. June 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia Festival
Sat. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
Sun. June 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
Tue. June 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
Wed. June 21 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
Thu. June 22 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
Fri. July 14 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
Sat. July 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
Sun. July 16 - Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival
Tue. July 18 - Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34
Wed. July 19 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop
Fri. July 21 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
Sat. July 22 - Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival
Sun. July 23 - Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Festival
Fri. July 28 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
Sat. July 29 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival
Tue. Aug. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia * [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Aug. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *
Thu. Aug. 3 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *
Fri. Aug. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre
Sat. Aug. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern
Mon. Aug. 7 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
Tue. Aug. 8 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *
Wed. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
Fri. Aug. 11 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Aug. 12 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *
Tue. Aug. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
Wed. Aug. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Thu. Aug. 17 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Fri. Aug. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Sat. Aug. 19 - Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival
Mon. Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater
Tue. Aug. 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
Wed. Aug. 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Sun. Aug. 27 - Seattle, WA @ THING
Sat. Sep. 30 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^
Sun. Oct. 1 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^
Tue. Oct. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Oct. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^ [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Oct. 7 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]
Mon. Oct. 9 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Tue. Oct. 10 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Wed. Oct. 11 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]
Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Fri. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^ [SOLD OUT]
Sat. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Sun. Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
Tue. Oct. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Wed. Oct. 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Thu. Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
* w/ The National
^ w/ Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service