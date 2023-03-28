The Beths share new song “Watching The Credits,” announce more tour dates (3 NYC shows)

The Beths have shared a new song, "Watching The Credits," an uptempo power-pop track the New Zealand band recorded during the Expert In A Dying Field sessions. Singer Elizabeth Stokes wrote the song imagining herself as a film director, borne out of her habit of learning about movies without watching them. Listen to the song below.

Also out today is The Beths' NPR Tiny Desk Concert, where they performed a handful of songs off their ex excellent album Expert In A Dying Field (one of our favorites of 2022). Check that out below as well.

The Beths will be on the road with The National and Death Cab For Cutie and The Postal Service this year and have added a few headlining shows along the way. All dates below.

Those include three-night-stand in Brooklyn on October 17-19 at Music Hall of Williamsburg. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 AM.

The Beths -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed. May 24 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Thu. May 25 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

Fri. May 26 - Walton-on-Trent, UK @ Bearded Theory Festival

Sat. May 27 - Leeds, UK @ Live at Leeds in the Park

Sun. May 28 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

Tue. May 30 - Glasgow, UK @ The Garage

Wed. May 31 - Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

Fri. June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

Sat. June 3 - Ellerdorf, DE @ Wilwarin Festival

Sun. June 4 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

Mon. June 5 - Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefählrich

Tue. June 6 - Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9

Thu. June 8 - Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound Festival

Fri. June 9 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

Sat. June 10 - Dijon, FR @ VYV Festival

Mon. June 12 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

Tue. June 13 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

Wed. June 14 - Lille, FR @ Aéronef

Fri. June 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia Festival

Sat. June 17 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Sun. June 18 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Tue. June 20 - Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

Wed. June 21 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

Thu. June 22 - Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

Fri. July 14 - Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

Sat. July 15 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

Sun. July 16 - Nijmegen, NL @ Valkhof Festival

Tue. July 18 - Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34

Wed. July 19 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Boiler Shop

Fri. July 21 - Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

Sat. July 22 - Steventon, UK @ Truck Festival

Sun. July 23 - Sheffield, UK @ Tramlines Festival

Fri. July 28 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

Sat. July 29 - Omaha, NE @ Maha Festival

Tue. Aug. 1 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia * [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Aug. 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

Thu. Aug. 3 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl *

Fri. Aug. 4 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theatre

Sat. Aug. 5 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

Mon. Aug. 7 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

Tue. Aug. 8 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

Wed. Aug. 9 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

Fri. Aug. 11 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom * [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Aug. 12 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom *

Tue. Aug. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

Wed. Aug. 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Thu. Aug. 17 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Fri. Aug. 18 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sat. Aug. 19 - Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival

Mon. Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

Tue. Aug. 22 - Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

Wed. Aug. 23 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Sun. Aug. 27 - Seattle, WA @ THING

Sat. Sep. 30 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

Sun. Oct. 1 - Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre ^

Tue. Oct. 3 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Oct. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas ^ [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Oct. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Oct. 7 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ [SOLD OUT]

Mon. Oct. 9 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Tue. Oct. 10 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Wed. Oct. 11 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

Thu. Oct. 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Fri. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^ [SOLD OUT]

Sat. Oct. 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Sun. Oct. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

Tue. Oct. 17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Wed. Oct. 18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Oct. 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

* w/ The National

^ w/ Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service