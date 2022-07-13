The Big Climate Thing fest announces daily lineups & tickets (BV presale)
The Big Climate Thing, the three-day festival that raises awareness for climate change initiatives in association with Brian Eno's EarthPercent organization, happens September 16-18 at Forest Hills Stadium. UPDATE (7/14) Haim was moved from Saturday to Sunday, here is the updated daily lineups:
- Friday 9/16 features Khruangbin, The Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr, Valerie June and Antibalas
- Saturday 9/17 features Sheryl Crow, Courtney Barnett, The Weather Station, Guster, Pom Pom Squad, Sunflower Bean, Mykki Blanco, Joe Sumner & Friends, and Rozzi
- Sunday 9/18 features The Roots, Haim, Princess Nokia, Xiuhtezcatl, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Bonny Light Horseman, Seratones, and Ayoni
Single-day tickets for The Big Climate Thing -- Friday, September 16, Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 -- are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use the password BROOKLYNVEGAN to access the presale.
If you miss out on the presale, single day tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 14 at 10 AM.
THE BIG CLIMATE THING DAILY LINEUPS
Friday Sept 16
Khruangbin
The Flaming Lips
Gary Clark Jr.
Valerie June
Antibalas
Saturday, Sept 17
Sheryl Crow
Courtney Barnett
The Weather Station
Guster
Pom Pom Squad
Sunflower Bean
Mykki Blanco
Joe Sumner & Friends
Rozzi
Sunday, Sept 18
The Roots
Haim
Princess Nokia
Xiuhtezcatl
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Bonny Light Horseman
Seratones
Ayoni