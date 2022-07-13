The Big Climate Thing fest announces daily lineups & tickets (BV presale)

The Big Climate Thing, the three-day festival that raises awareness for climate change initiatives in association with Brian Eno's EarthPercent organization, happens September 16-18 at Forest Hills Stadium. UPDATE (7/14) Haim was moved from Saturday to Sunday, here is the updated daily lineups:

Single-day tickets for The Big Climate Thing -- Friday, September 16, Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 -- are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM - 10 PM. Use the password BROOKLYNVEGAN to access the presale.

If you miss out on the presale, single day tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 14 at 10 AM.

THE BIG CLIMATE THING DAILY LINEUPS

Friday Sept 16

Khruangbin

The Flaming Lips

Gary Clark Jr.

Valerie June

Antibalas

Saturday, Sept 17

Sheryl Crow

Courtney Barnett

The Weather Station

Guster

Pom Pom Squad

Sunflower Bean

Mykki Blanco

Joe Sumner & Friends

Rozzi

Sunday, Sept 18

The Roots

Haim

Princess Nokia

Xiuhtezcatl

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Bonny Light Horseman

Seratones

Ayoni