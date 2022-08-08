The Big Pink announce first album in 10 years, share “Rage”

UK group The Big Pink, who you may remember for their first two albums that were on 4AD and late-'00s singles like "Dominos." have announced their first album in over a decade. It's titled The Love That's Ours and will be out September 30 via Project Melody Music. It was produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix), and includes appearances by Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ryn Weaver, Mary Charteris, Ed Harcourt and more.

"Somehow we got here! Our record is about to be released," says the group's Robbie Furze who now leads the group in Los Angeles. "Thank fuck for that! Getting to this point has been one of the craziest journeys in my life. I truly thought this day would never come. I got so lost, so confused, went down so many rabbit holes, at times running completely blind, so much so that I nearly lost everything that was ever important to me, everything I ever truly loved. This record symbolises so much, it's my flag on top of the summit. It shows that I finally understand what is truly important. This is the soundtrack of my journey to get here. It was frightening, but beautiful at the same time, full of fun, but hand-in-hand full of terror and sadness. The outcome is that I'm incredibly proud of this work that came out of all of it. I think these may be the best songs that I've ever written, they're certainly the most honest. I would love to thank everyone who was involved in this record because without them we would have never got to this point and maybe I would have not been here at all."

Written with Ryn Weaver, first single "Rage" is a little more subdued than songs like "Dominos" but The Big Pink are still swinging for the anthemic fences. "I met Ryn out one night in L.A. We locked in on each other at some stupid party and I think we truly fell in love with each other," says Furze. "Not in a sexual way, but in a brother-sister way. We stayed up all night chatting about music and played one another our ideas. We just got each other, it was magical. Ryn is probably the most talented individual I have ever had the luck to have worked with. She effortlessly comes up with these beautiful melodies, they just spill out of her, and her lyric writing is out of this world. I would just sit there trying to keep up with this whirlwind of creativity. We would work long, long sessions, sometimes 12-18 hours, and she wouldn't let us stop until the track was done. 'Rage' came from one of those sessions. We spoke at length about where we were in our lives and how confusing the world was, we were both struggling in love and life at the time and we thought let’s RAGE against these feelings, let’s take the power back. It’s really a “fuck you!” track. It’s one of my favourites on the record.”

The Love That’s Ours:

01 - How Far

02 - No Angels

03 - Love Spins

04 - Rage

05 - Outside In

06 - I’m not away to say away

07 - Safe and Sound

08 - Murder

09 - Back To My Arms

10 - Even If I Wanted To

11 - Lucky One