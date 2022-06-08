The Black Angels announce new double album & tour, share sci-fi “El Jardin” video

The Black Angels will release a new double album, Wilderness of Mirrors, on September 16 via Partisan Records. It's their first in five years, and the first single is the brooding, storming "El Jardin." Watch the video for that below.

The gorgeously shot "El Jardin" video was directed by Vanessa Pia and stars The Walking Dead's Austin Amelio as well as his son Lev. Vanessa says Black Angels frontman Alex Maas came up with the video's dystopian sci-fi concept about "a future where Mother Nature is dead because we killed her, and the only way to experience her is through virtual reality- an already relatable feeling, as most of the world lives viscerally through social media. Who knows where we will be 100 years from now." She adds, "This project has been a dream in the making and a massive labor of love and could have only been possible with such a dedicated and talented crew, especially my dear friend and cinematographer Andy Hoffman. For me as a director, it’s an honor to deliver this project on 35mm print and to have been chosen to make something for my favorite band."

The Black Angels are on a West Coast tour currently, including dates opening for Primus, and have just announced fall shows that include a NYC stop at Brooklyn Steel on October 17. Tickets for all fall tour dates are on sale now. Check out The Black Angels full itinerary below.

Wilderness of Mirrors:

1. Without A Trace

2. History of the Future

3. Empires Falling

4. El Jardin

5. La Pared (Govt. Wall Blues)

6. Firefly

7. Make it Known

8. The River

9. Wilderness of Mirrors

10. Here & Now

11. 100 Flowers of Paracusia

12. A Walk on the Outside

13. Vermillion Eyes

14. Icon

15. Suffocation

North American Tour Dates

6/9: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

6/10: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

6/11: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

6/12: Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

6/14: Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield #

6/15: Reading, CA @ Redding Civic Auditorium #

6/16: Petaluma, CA @ Phoenix Theatre

6/17: Sacramento, CA @ Sacramento Memorial Auditorium #

6/18: Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre, Grand Sierra Resort & Casino #

6/19: San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic #

6/21: Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre #

6/22: San Diego, CA @ Music Box

6/23: Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium #

6/24: Long Beach, CA @ Terrace Theater, Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center #

6/25: Las Vegas, NV / The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas #

8/20: Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

9/10: Lexington, KY @ Expansion Music Festival

9/30: Dallas, TX @ Granada

10/1: Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck

10/3: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/4: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/5: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/7: Madison, WI @ Majestic

10/8: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

10/9: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

10/10: Detroit, MI @ Majestic

10/12: Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

10/13: Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater

10/14: Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/15: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/17: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/18: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/19: Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/21: Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

10/22: Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/23: Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/24: Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live

11/3: Mexico City, MX @ Hipnosis Festival

# = supporting Primus