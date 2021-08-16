The Black Angels announce North American tour

Austin psych vets The Black Angels have announce North American tour dates, happening in two separate runs. First up are Southwest and West Coast dates this fall around their appearances at festivals Levitation and Desert Daze, including stops in Albuquerque, Denver, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, Sig Sur, Pomona, Los Angeles, San Diego, Phoenix and Tucson.

Then in January and February of 2022, The Black Angels will hit the rest of the continent, including Nashville, Atlanta, DC, Boston, NYC, Philly, Montreal, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Dallas and more. All dates are listed below.

The LA show happens at Fonda Theatre on November 15, and the NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on January 27. Tickets for all 2021 dates are on sale now while tickets for 2022 shows go on sale Friday, August 20 at 10 AM local with presales happening beforehand.

Back in March, The Black Angels released Live at Levitation which features performances at the festival (which they co-founded) over the last decade. You can listen to that below.

The Black Angels - 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Thu, OCT 28 - Levitation Festival 2021 - Austin, TX

Wed, NOV 3 - Sister Bar - Albuquerque, NM

Thu, NOV 4 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

Fri, NOV 5 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

Sun, NOV 7 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

Mon, NOV 8 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, Canada

Mon, NOV 8 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Thu, NOV 11 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

Fri, NOV 12 - Henry Miller Memorial Library - Big Sur, CA

Sat, NOV 13 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA

Sun, NOV 14 - Desert Daze Festival 2021 - Perris, CA

Mon, NOV 15 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Tue, NOV 16 - Music Box - San Diego, CA

Wed, NOV 17 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

Fri, NOV 19 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ

Wed, JAN 19, 2022 - Saturn - Birmingham, AL

Thu, JAN 20, 2022 - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville - Nashville, TN

Fri, JAN 21, 2022 - The Eastern - Atlanta, GA

Sat, JAN 22, 2022 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC

Mon, JAN 24, 2022 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

Wed, JAN 26, 2022 - Paradise Rock Club - Boston, MA

Thu, JAN 27, 2022 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

Fri, JAN 28, 2022 - Union Transfer - Philadelphia, PA

Sat, JAN 29, 2022 - Théâtre Corona - Montréal, Canada

Sun, JAN 30, 2022 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, Canada

Tue, FEB 1, 2022 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI

Wed, FEB 2, 2022 - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - Cleveland, OH

Thu, FEB 3, 2022 - House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, IL

Fri, FEB 4, 2022 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI

Sat, FEB 5, 2022 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

Mon, FEB 7, 2022 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE

Tue, FEB 8, 2022 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO

Wed, FEB 9, 2022 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

Thu, FEB 10, 2022 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX