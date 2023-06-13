The Black Dahlia Murder announce fall tour w/ Chelsea Grin, 200 Stab Wounds & Gates to Hell

Having recently wrapped up their first major tour following the death of lead vocalist Trevor Strnad, with guitarist Brian Eschbach handling lead vocals, The Black Dahlia Murder have announced a round of fall dates. They say the outing will be their last one before heading to the studio to finish their anticipated new album, and it's with Chelsea Grin, Gates To Hell, and 200 Stab Wounds opening most shows. See all dates, which begin with Alton, VA's Blue Ridge Rock Fest, and wrap up at the newly announced New England Metal and Hardcore Festival (which all four bands play), below.

There's no new NYC show on the tour, but The Black Dahlia Murder will stop in Sayreville, NJ for a show at Starland Ballroom on September 14. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, June 14 at 10 AM.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER / CHELSEA GRIN / 200 STAB WOUNDS / GATES TO HELL: 2023 TOUR

9/08/2023 Blue Ridge Rock Fest - Alton, VA *

9/09/2023 The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

9/10/2023 Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

9/11/2023 Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville, KY w/ Lamb Of God, After The Burial, Alpha Wolf *

9/12/2023 The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

9/14/2023 Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

9/15/2023 Reverb - Reading, PA

9/16/2023 New England Metal Fest - Worcester, MA

* THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER only