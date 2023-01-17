The Black Dahlia Murder announce tour w/ Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth & Phobophilic

The Black Dahlia Murder have announced their first major tour since the tragic death of lead vocalist Trevor Strnad. When the band revealed they would continue on without Trevor, with guitarist Brian Eschbach taking over on lead vocals, they mentioned how one of Trevor's roles was uplifting young and new bands, and how they plan to do their best to continue to do this. That's very much what they're doing with this tour, which includes three of the most promising newer metal and/or hardcore bands around (Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic), along with hardcore lifers Terror, who remain at the top of their game. Dates begin with Decibel Fest Philly in April and run through May. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show at Irving Plaza on April 16. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, January 18 at 10 AM.

The Black Dahlia Murder, Frozen Soul, and Fuming Mouth are all on our list of metal albums we're anticipating in 2023. Terror's Pain Into Power is on our list of the best hardcore of 2022, and Phobophilic's Enveloping Absurdity is on our list of the best metal of 2022.

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER w/ Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic:

4/14/2023 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest – Philadelphia PA * no Terror, Fuming Mouth

4/15/2023 Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA * no Fuming Mouth

4/16/2023 Irving Plaza - New York, NY

4/18/2023 Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

4/19/2023 St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

4/20/2023 The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

4/21/2023 Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

4/22/2023 MTelus - Montreal, QC w/ Despised Icon

4/23/2023 Paradise - Boston, MA

4/25/2023 Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

4/26/2023 Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

4/27/2023 Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

4/28/2023 The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

4/29/2023 The Beacham - Orlando, FL

4/30/2023 The Ritz - Tampa, FL

5/02/2023 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

5/03/2023 Mohawk - Austin, TX

5/04/2023 Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

5/05/2023 Ridglea Theater – Ft. Worth, TX

5/06/2023 Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

5/07/2023 Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

5/08/2023 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

5/10/2023 The Nile - Mesa, AZ

5/11/2023 Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

5/12/2023 House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

5/13/2023 UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

5/14/2023 Ace Of Spades -Sacramento, CA

5/16/2023 The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

5/18/2023 Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

5/19/2023 Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

5/20/2023 Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

5/22/2023 Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

5/23/2023 Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

5/25/2023 Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

5/26/2023 Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN