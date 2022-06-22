The Black Dahlia Murder launch Trevor Strnad memorial shirt to raise money for family & charity

The Black Dahlia Murder have launched a new tee shirt to raise money for the family of frontman Trevor Strnad, who died at age 41 last month, to help cover expenses and benefit the Common Ground Resource & Crisis Center. The band writes:

We thank all Trevor's friends, family, and The Black Dahlia Murder fans around the world for the massive outpouring of support during this time. The Strnad family has approved this official memorial t-shirt in his honor. All proceeds will help his family cover expenses incurred by Trevor's death and benefit the Common Ground Resource & Crisis Center. Tees are available now from Night Shift in the US, Probity in the UK & Direct Merch in Australia. Special thanks to Mark Riddick (illustration), Nathaniel Shannon (photograph) & Spearhead Illustration (logo) for generously donating the art for this t-shirt.

