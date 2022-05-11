The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad has died at 41

We're shocked and saddened to learn that The Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad has passed away at 41 years old. The band broke the news, writing:

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.

At the end of their statement, they included the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

Rest in peace, Trevor. The impact you've had on heavy metal for the past two decades cannot be overstated, and you won't be forgotten.

TBDM last released Verminous in 2020 and had upcoming touring plans this year.

Tributes to Trevor have poured in from members of Undeath, Hatebreed, Lamb of God, Machine Head, Exodus, Testament, and more. Read those here.