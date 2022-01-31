The Black Keys and Band of Horses announce tour (BV presale for Jones Beach & PNC)

The Black Keys and Band of Horses have announced that they'll head out together this summer and early fall on the 'Dropout Boogie Tour,' a 32-date North American amphitheater run that also includes support on select dates from Ceramic Animal, Early James, and The Velveteers. The tour supports The Black Keys' 2021 blues covers album Delta Kream and Band of Horses' upcoming Things Are Great (due 3/4 via BMG).

The tour includes NYC-area shows at Jones Beach Theater on July 22 and NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on July 23, and those are both with Ceramic Animal. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (2/4) at 10 AM with a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (2/3). Check back here Thursday morning for the presale password. All dates -- including Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, Los Angeles' The Forum, and more -- are listed below.

The Black Keys / Band of Horses -- 2022 Tour Dates

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA. – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

July 9-30: with Ceramic Animal

Aug 24-Sept 9: with Early James

Oct 2-19: with The Velveteers