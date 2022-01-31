The Black Keys and Band of Horses announce tour (BV presale for Jones Beach & PNC)
The Black Keys and Band of Horses have announced that they'll head out together this summer and early fall on the 'Dropout Boogie Tour,' a 32-date North American amphitheater run that also includes support on select dates from Ceramic Animal, Early James, and The Velveteers. The tour supports The Black Keys' 2021 blues covers album Delta Kream and Band of Horses' upcoming Things Are Great (due 3/4 via BMG).
The tour includes NYC-area shows at Jones Beach Theater on July 22 and NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on July 23, and those are both with Ceramic Animal. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday (2/4) at 10 AM with a BrooklynVegan presale starting Thursday (2/3). Check back here Thursday morning for the presale password. All dates -- including Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, Los Angeles' The Forum, and more -- are listed below.
The Black Keys / Band of Horses -- 2022 Tour Dates
July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA. – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
July 9-30: with Ceramic Animal
Aug 24-Sept 9: with Early James
Oct 2-19: with The Velveteers