The Black Keys announce new LP ‘Dropout Boogie,’ share “Wild Child”

The Black Keys are back with a new album, Dropout Boogie, due out on May 13 via Nonesuch (pre-order). Much of the record was recorded live in the studio, including a few first takes. “That’s always been the beauty of the thing Pat and I do. It’s instant,” Dan Auerbach says. “We’ve never really had to work at it. Whenever we’d get together, we’d just make music, you know? We didn’t know what we were going to do, but we’d just do it and it would sound cool. It’s the natural chemistry Pat and I have. Being in a band this long is a testament to that. It was a real gift that we were given. I mean, the odds of being plopped down a block-and-a-half from each other in Akron, Ohio – it just seems crazy.”

Dropout Boogie features contributions from Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top), Greg Cartwright (Reigning Sound), and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon). Cartwright and Petraglia both feature on the album's catchy first single, "Wild Child." Watch the video for that below.

The Black Keys will be on tour with Band of Horses this summer, including NYC-area shows at Jones Beach on July 22 and NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on July 23. All dates are listed below.

attachment-black keys dropout boogie loading...

attachment-black keys tour loading...

The Black Keys - 2022 Tour Dates

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion