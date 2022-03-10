The Black Keys announce new LP ‘Dropout Boogie,’ share “Wild Child”
The Black Keys are back with a new album, Dropout Boogie, due out on May 13 via Nonesuch (pre-order). Much of the record was recorded live in the studio, including a few first takes. “That’s always been the beauty of the thing Pat and I do. It’s instant,” Dan Auerbach says. “We’ve never really had to work at it. Whenever we’d get together, we’d just make music, you know? We didn’t know what we were going to do, but we’d just do it and it would sound cool. It’s the natural chemistry Pat and I have. Being in a band this long is a testament to that. It was a real gift that we were given. I mean, the odds of being plopped down a block-and-a-half from each other in Akron, Ohio – it just seems crazy.”
Dropout Boogie features contributions from Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top), Greg Cartwright (Reigning Sound), and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon). Cartwright and Petraglia both feature on the album's catchy first single, "Wild Child." Watch the video for that below.
The Black Keys will be on tour with Band of Horses this summer, including NYC-area shows at Jones Beach on July 22 and NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on July 23. All dates are listed below.
The Black Keys - 2022 Tour Dates
July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion