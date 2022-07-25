The Black Keys & Band of Horses played Jones Beach (pics, video, setlists)

The Black Keys and Band of Horses are in the midst of a tour, and that tour hit the NYC-area for shows at Jones Beach on Friday (7/22) at PNC Bank Arts Center on Saturday (7/23). We caught the Jones Beach show, and pictures are in this post.

Both bands have new albums out this year, Dropout Boogie and Things Are Great, respectively, and they've been playing some new material but mostly doing career-spanning sets, and The Black Keys have also been working in a section of old blues covers. Here's an excerpt of Jim Shahen Jr.'s review for Times Union of the SPAC show that went down two days before Jones Beach:

What became apparent early on was that for all their success, The Black Keys are really just two dudes who really dig playing the blues. There was a palpable energy to their renditions of standards by Junior Kimbrough, RL Burnside and John Lee Hooker. With the assistance of some filthy slide work by guest guitarist Kenny Brown, the Black Keys tore through covers of "Coal Black Mattie," "Going Down South" and "Crawling Kingsnake" with even more vigor than they showed on sturdy renditions of their own songs like "Your Team is Looking Good" and "Lo/Fi." Being good at the blues is cool, but doesn't necessarily pack a large venue. You need hits to do that, and The Black Keys offered up a whole bunch of those to the audience's delight. "Howling for You," "Tighten Up" and "She's Long Gone" from the band's 2010 breakthrough LP "Brothers" featured some tasty lead guitar work from Auerbach and steady, rhythmic support from Carney. The recent single "Wild Child" sounded huge and earned an enthusiastic reaction.

Read the rest here. Pictures from Jones Beach by P Squared continue below, along with both bands' setlist and some fan-shot videos from the show...

Band of Horses @ Jones Beach - 7/22/22 Setlist (via)

Is There a Ghost

The Great Salt Lake

NW Apt.

Crutch

No One's Gonna Love You

In a Drawer

Laredo

The Funeral

The General Specific

The Black Keys @ Jones Beach - 7/22/22 Setlist (via)

I Got Mine

Howlin' for You

Fever

Tighten Up

Your Touch

It Ain′t Over

Gold on the Ceiling

Stay All Night (Junior Kimbrough cover)

Goin' Down South (R.L. Burnside cover)

Poor Black Mattie (R.L. Burnside cover)

Do the Rump (Junior Kimbrough cover)

Crawlin' Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker cover)

Have Love, Will Travel (Richard Berry cover)

Lo/Hi

Everlasting Light

Next Girl

Ten Cent Pistol

Your Team Is Looking Good

Wild Child

She's Long Gone

Encore:

Little Black Submarines

Lonely Boy