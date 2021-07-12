The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach directing a Dr. John documentary

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach will make his feature directorial debut with a documentary about the late Dr. John, who passed away in 2019. The still untitled film is being produced by RadicalMedia, the company behind Questlove's directorial debut, Summer of Soul.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with RadicalMedia and Impact Artist Productions to try my hand at directing a documentary feature for the first time and I’m honored to have the subject be my friend Dr John," said Auerbach, who produced Dr. John's 2012 album Locked Down. "He was such a unique individual and a shining example of the great melting pot of American music. From his mysterious voodoo stage persona Dr John, to his real, humble self Mac Rebennack - the street poet, the family man, the junkie, the Grammy award winner and all that’s in between, this documentary will introduce the world to him in a way they haven't seen him before. I’m still learning bits about him that I never knew, and I hope the movie provides a lens into the story of the life of Dr John."

Stay tuned for more on the documentary. You can stream Locked Down below.

The Black Keys released Delta Kream, an album of blues covers, back in May.