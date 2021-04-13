The Black Keys prep new covers LP ‘Delta Kream,’ share track via fan club

As announced on their official fan club, The Lonely Boys & Girls Club, The Black Keys will be releasing a brand new record featuring covers of songs from artists who have influenced them throughout their career.

Delta Kream (due May 14), is said to call back to the band's roots, placing emphasis on the sounds, styles, and artists that have played a key role in helping mold their sound. As described via the fan club website, it "honors [the] music of Mississippi Hill Country Blues, R.L. Burnside & Junior Kimbrough, among others who have influenced The Black Keys." Some of the other artists featured include other icons of the American country blues genre, including Ranie Burnette, "Mississippi" Fred McDowell, and Joseph Lee Williams — you can view the full tracklist and cover art below.

To get a taste of what the record might sound like, you can listen to the first single, "Crawling Kingsnake," a cover of John Lee Hooker's 1941 blues track, "Crawlin' King Snake," over at the fan club website (it's free to register). Earlier this week, the band tweeted out a link to John Lee Hooker's version of the track, a discreet teaser hinting at this cover and the forthcoming album. The record will be available for pre-order beginning Thursday, April 15.

In other news, The Black Keys will be performing as part of the Triller Fight Club boxing league pay-per-view livestream of the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight on April 17 at 9 PM ET, that also features Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Saweetie, Diplo, Major Lazer, and Mt. Westmore, the new rap supergroup of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40. Tickets are on sale now.

DELTA KREAM TRACKLISTING

1. Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker / Bernard Besman)

2. Louise (Fred McDowell)

3. Poor Boy A Long Way From Home (Robert Lee Burnside)

4. Stay All Night (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

5. Going Down South (Robert Lee Burnside)

6. Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette)

7. Do the Romp (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

8. Sad Days, Lonely Nights (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

9. Walk with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

10. Mellow Peaches (Joseph Lee Williams)

11. Come on and Go with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)