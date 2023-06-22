The Bled announce ‘Pass the Flask’ 20th anniversary NYC show

Arizona post-hardcore/metalcore vets The Bled released their debut album Pass the Flask 20 years ago this July, and they'll celebrate it with a very few amount of anniversary shows this year. They just added one happening at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on November 11, and they say NYC will be the only East Coast city they play in 2023. Tickets are on sale now.

The Bled also play two Pass the Flask shows in Pomona, CA with Holy Fawn and Negative Blast, and they say those will be their only West Coast shows this year. The 9/8 show is sold out but the 9/7 show is still on sale.

Pass the Flask was produced by Saosin guitarist Beau Burchell and it came out on Florida's Fiddler Records (which had previously helped launched the careers of Florida bands Dashboard Confessional and New Found Glory) after the band had stirred up some buzz locally for their first two EPs. Its success would lead to The Bled signing to Vagrant, who would reissue Pass the Flask and put out the band's next two records. If you've never heard this one or haven't dusted it off in a while, it holds up as a classic document of the early 2000s post-hardcore and metalcore boom, and you can hear its influence on a lot of today's bands as well. Stream it below.

The Bled -- 2023 Tour Dates

09/07 Pomona, CA – The Glass House (feat. Holy Fawn & Negative Blast)

09/08 Pomona, CA – The Glass House (feat. Holy Fawn & Negative Blast)

11/11 New York City, NY – Le Poisson Rouge