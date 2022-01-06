The Body prep LP w/ OAA, share song ft. Full of Hell’s Dylan Walker, announce tour
Experimental duo The Body and electronic producer OAA (aka AJ Wilson) have announced a collaborative album, Enemy of Love, due February 18 via Thrill Jockey (pre-order). The first single is the desolate, apocalyptic "Barren of Joy," which features guest vocals from Full of Hell's Dylan Walker. Listen below.
The Body have also announced a tour with "special guests", surrounding their collaborative set with Uniform at Austin's Oblivion Access. The tour also hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on May 21 (tickets on sale 1/7 at 10 AM). All dates are listed below.
Tracklist
1. Devalued
2. Pseudocyesis
3. Hired Regard
4. Fortified Tower
5. Obsessed Luxury
6. Conspiracy Privilege
7. Barren of Joy
8. Miserable Freedom
9. Ignorant Messiah
10. Docile Gift
The Body -- 2022 Tour Dates
May 5 - Oakland, CA - TBA
May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
May 7 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
May 8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
May 9 - Tucson, AZ - Groundworks
May 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
May 13-15 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival #
May 17 - Atlanta, GA - 529
May 18 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook
May 19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
May 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie
May 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus
May 22 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia
May 24 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa
May 25 - Toronto, ON - The Baby G
May 26 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
May 27 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle
May 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club
May 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
May 31 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
Jun. 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
Jun. 3 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project
Jun. 4 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
# collab set with Uniform