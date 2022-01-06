The Body prep LP w/ OAA, share song ft. Full of Hell’s Dylan Walker, announce tour

Experimental duo The Body and electronic producer OAA (aka AJ Wilson) have announced a collaborative album, Enemy of Love, due February 18 via Thrill Jockey (pre-order). The first single is the desolate, apocalyptic "Barren of Joy," which features guest vocals from Full of Hell's Dylan Walker. Listen below.

The Body have also announced a tour with "special guests", surrounding their collaborative set with Uniform at Austin's Oblivion Access. The tour also hits Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on May 21 (tickets on sale 1/7 at 10 AM). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Devalued

2. Pseudocyesis

3. Hired Regard

4. Fortified Tower

5. Obsessed Luxury

6. Conspiracy Privilege

7. Barren of Joy

8. Miserable Freedom

9. Ignorant Messiah

10. Docile Gift

The Body -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 5 - Oakland, CA - TBA

May 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

May 7 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

May 8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

May 9 - Tucson, AZ - Groundworks

May 10 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

May 13-15 - Austin, TX - Oblivion Access Festival #

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - 529

May 18 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

May 19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

May 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

May 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

May 22 - Cambridge, MA - Sonia

May 24 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa

May 25 - Toronto, ON - The Baby G

May 26 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

May 27 - Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle

May 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club

May 29 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

May 31 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

Jun. 1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Jun. 3 - Seattle, WA - The Vera Project

Jun. 4 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

# collab set with Uniform