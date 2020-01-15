The Bombpops announce new album, share “Notre Dame,” touring

The Bombpops have announced their sophomore album, Death in Venice Beach, which was co-produced by Useless ID's Yotam Ben Horin, NOFX's Fat Mike, and The Gamits' Chris Fogal, and comes out March 13 via Fat Mike's Fat Wreck Chords (pre-order). The first single is "Notre Dame," and if you like catchy, punky, '90s-style alt-rock, you're gonna wanna hear this one. Check out its Chris Graue-directed video (which pays homage to David Lynch's Mulholland Drive) below. Here's what singer/guitarist Jen Razavi says about the new song:

I’ve always loved the idea of souls being here together in past lives and the notion that space and time have never really mattered. I saw Notre Dame in flames on the news and immediately sat down to write a song. It was the exact imagery I needed to convey a theme I had been exploring about knowing someone so deeply before ever meeting them. A centuries-old cathedral in flames became a perfect representation.

As mentioned, The Bombpops are also touring this year, including one leg with Tightwire and Billy Liar, and one with MakeWar and Pass Away, the latter of which hits NJ's Asbury Park Brewery on 3/29 (tickets) and Brooklyn's Saint Vitus on 4/4 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Dearly Departed

2. Double Arrows Down

3. Zero Remorse

4. Notre Dame

5. Sad to Me

6. Can’t Come Clean

7. Blood Pact

8. In the Doghouse

9. 13 Stories Down

10. Radio Silence

11. House on Fire

12. Southbound Stranger

The Bombpops -- 2020 Tour Dates

19 Mar in Minneapolis, MN, US @ 7th St Entry>

20 Mar in Madison, WI, US @ Barley Pop Live>

21 Mar in Chicago, IL, US @ Reggie's>

22 Mar in Cleveland, OH, US @ Beachland>

24 Mar in Detroit, MI, US @ Loving Touch>

25 Mar in London, ON, Canada @ Call The Office>

26 Mar in Toronto, ON, Canada @ Bovine Sex Club>

27 Mar in Montreal, QC, Canada @ Turbo Haus>

28 Mar in Boston, MA, US @ Hong Kong*

29 Mar in Asbury Park, NJ, US @ AP Brewery*

30 Mar in Norfolk, VA, US @ The Taphouse*

31 Mar in Baltimore, MD, US @ Sidebar*

01 Apr in Altoona, PA, US @ McGarvey's*

02 Apr in Philadelphia, PA, US @ Kung Fu Neck Tie*

03 Apr in Pittsburgh, PA, US @ Smiling Moose*

04 Apr in Brooklyn, NY, US @ Saint Vitus*

> - Tightwire/Billy Liar opening

* - MakeWar/ Pass Away opening