The Boo Radleys announce first album in 20+ years, share new song
Shoegaze/Britpop vets The Boo Radleys recently released their first new song in 23 years (and first without guitarist/core songwriter Martin Carr), "A Full Syringe and Memories of You," and now they've announced a new album, Keep On With Falling, due March 11 via their own Boostr label. The album includes the new song, as well as the just-released "I’ve Had Enough I’m Out."
"'I’ve Had Enough I’m Out' is a statement on the disavowal of religion, using Catholicism as it’s exemplar," said singer/guitarist Simon “Sice” Rowbottom. "It is harmonious and melodic, as the Boo Radleys always are, and harks back to our deep, alternative ’80s influences."
Even without one of their key members, it's a lovely song that finds the band navigating clean, jangly territory with some lush, soaring harmonies. Check it out below.
Tracklist
1 I’ve Had Enough I’m Out (Album Version)
2 Keep On With Falling
3 All Along
4 I Say a Lot of Things
5 Tonight
6 A Full Syringe and Memories of You (Album Version)
7 Call Your Name
8 Here She Comes Again
9 You and Me
10 I Can’t Be What You Want Me to Be
11 Alone Together
The Boo Radleys -- 2021 Tour Dates
10/24 Bristol, England The Lanes
10/25 Manchester, England Night and Day Café
10/26 Edinburgh, Scotland Voodoo Rooms
10/28 Newcastle, England Northumbria University
10/29 Birmingham, England Hare and Hounds
10/30 London, England Moth Club
--