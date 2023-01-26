The Boo Radleys prep new album ‘Eight’ (hear “Seeker”) and ‘Giant Steps’ 30th anniversary reissue

UK shoegaze/Britpop vets The Boo Radleys released Keep on Falling, their first album in over 20 years, last March, and they're keeping the momentum going. Eight, which is indeed their eighth album, will be out June 9 via Boostr. Original members Sice Rowbottom, Tim Brown and Rob Cieka share co-writing credit on all songs, with Brown producing. (Guitarist Martin Carr, who wrote all the songs in the original incarnation of the band, has not been part of the reunion.) Sice says the songs were written “purposefully to appear together on an album. There is also a greater depth of integration, which means that it’s more difficult to tell which member of the band the song originated with.”

You can check out "Seeker," a poppy track that deftly mixes noise and melody and would've fit smoothly on their 1993 album Giant Steps. “This song started out as a three-chord synth pop tune and mutated into a brassy bop courtesy of trumpeter, Nick Etwell,” says Tim Brown. “The electric guitar flourishes were added by Louis Smith before Sice added layers of backing vocals which help drive the song along and bring it to its joyful conclusion.”

Listen to "Seeker," and check out Eight's tracklist and artwork below.

Speaking of Giant Steps, The Boo Radleys will be on a UK/Ireland tour this June where they will perform that album in full for its 30th anniversary. They're also promising a 30th anniversary remastered edition of the album which would be very welcome. Stay tuned for details on all of that.

boo radleys eight loading...

Eight:

01 Seeker

02 The Unconscious

03 Hollow

04 Skeleton Woman

05 Sorrow (I Just Want To Be Free)

06 Sometimes I Sleep

07 Swift’s Requiem

08 The Way I Am

09 A Shadow Darker Than The Rest

10 Wash Away That Feeling

11 When I Find It Hard

12 Now That’s What I Call Obscene

13 How Was I To Know

--

The 20 Best Britpop Albums of 1995