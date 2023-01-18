The Bouncing Souls announce new album, ‘Ten Stories High’ (exclusive blue vinyl & new video)

NJ punk veterans The Bouncing Souls have announced Ten Stories High, their first album of new material in seven years and their 11th proper album overall, due March 24 via Pure Noise. The album was produced by Will Yip, and lead singles "Ten Stories High" and "Higher Ground" sound about as Classic Bouncing Souls as it gets. They're both rippers and you can hear them below.

We've also teamed up with The Bouncing Souls and Pure Noise on an exclusive "cloudy royal blue" vinyl variant of the album, limited to just 350 copies. Pre-order yours now while they last. Here's a mock-up of the variant:

The Bouncing Souls have also announced an extensive tour, and they'll be joined by a ton of great bands along the way, including Samiam, Anti-Flag, Catbite, Swingin' Utters, A Wilhelm Scream, and more. All dates are listed below.

And here are those new songs:

Tracklist

1. Ten Stories High

2. Back To Better

3. Another Day In Denver

4. True Believer Radio

5. Shannon's Song

6. Andy and Jackie

7. Vin and Casey

8. Magnus Air Organ

9. To Be Human

10. Higher Ground

The Bouncing Souls -- 2023 Tour Dates

04/07 Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater * +

04/08 Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club +

04/09 Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue +

04/10 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts * +

04/12 Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom * +

04/13 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop * +

04/14 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop * +

04/15 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre * +

04/16 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall * +

05/11 Chicago, IL @ Metro ^ #

05/12 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^ #

05/13 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^ #

05/15 Orlando, FL @ The Social ^ #

05/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^ #

05/17 Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum^ #

05/19 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^ #

05/20 Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room ^ #

05/21 Dallas, TX @ Amplified Live ^ #

10/12 San Diego, CA @ Observatory Northpark * ~

10/13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco * ~

10/14 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory * ~

10/15 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom * ~

10/17 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall * ~

10/18 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile * ~

10/19 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw * ~

10/21 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall * ~

10/22 Calgary, AB @ Palace Theater * ~

12/07 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live * %

12/09 Charlotte, NC @ The Underground * %

12/10 Nashville, TN @ The Brooklyn Bowl %

12/11 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel %

12/13 Boston, MA @ The Royale %

* w/ Anti-Flag

^ w/ Samiam

# w/ Swingin' Utters, Pet Needs

+ w/ A Wilhelm Scream, The Venomous Pinks

~ w/ Catbite, Urethane

% w/ Catbite, Blind Adam and The Federal League

