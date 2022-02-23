The Bouncing Souls announce spring tour & Stoked for the Summer 2022

The Bouncing Souls are heading out on tour this spring. They've announced a run of dates that includes festivals (two Punk in Drublic stops), shows supporting Frank Turner, and headlining dates, with a rotating series of openers. They'll be joined by pkew pkew pkew and Blind Adam & The Federal League for dates in April, Strike Anywhere and The Last Gang for a couple of May shows, and Swingin' Utters and The Last Gang for a couple more dates later that month. They also support Circle Jerks on the big Los Angeles show of their 40th anniversary tour at Hollywood Palladium on May 13, which is also with 7 Seconds and Negative Approach. See all dates below.

Among Bouncing Souls' new dates is their 2022 Stoked for the Summer show at Stone Pony Summer Stage on July 16. Tickets go on sale soon, and openers are still TBA. Stay tuned.

THE BOUNCING SOULS: 2022 TOUR

Mar 19 Sat Punk In Drublic Tempe, AZ, United States

Apr 22 Fri Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL, United States *

Apr 23 Sat Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL, United States *

Apr 26 Tue Magic Stick Detroit, MI, United States *

Apr 27 Wed Rec Room Buffalo Corners, NY, United States *

Apr 28 Thu Spirit Hall Pittsburgh, PA, United States *

Apr 29 Fri Grog Shop Cleveland, OH, United States *

Apr 30 Sat Phantom Power Millersville, PA, United States *

May 7 Sat Punk In Drublic Sacramento, CA, United States

May 8 Sun The Siren Morro Bay, CA, United States #

May 10 Tue Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA, United States #

May 13 Fri Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA, United States %

May 14 Sat Strummer's Fresno, CA, United States ^

May 15 Sun Great American Music Hall San Francisco, CA, United States ^

Jun 24 Fri The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC, United States &

Jun 25 Sat Tabernacle Atlanta, GA, United States &

Jun 26 Sun House of Blues Orlando Lake Buena Vista, FL, United States &

Jul 16 Sat Stone Pony Summer Stage Asbury Park, NJ, United States

* - w/ pkew pkew pkew & Blind Adam

# - w/ The Last Gang & Strike Anywhere

% - w/ Circle Jerks, 7 Seconds & Negative Approach

^ - w/ Swingin' Utters & The Last Gang

& - w/ Frank Turner, The Bronx & Pet Needs

