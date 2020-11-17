The Bouncing Souls announce virtual Home for the Holidays show, from Will Yip’s Studio 4

The Bouncing Souls are taking their annual Home for the Holidays event virtual for 2020. They're teaming up with Will Yip, who produced their new acoustic album, Volume 2, and who has been doing Live at Studio 4, a series of livestreams filmed and recorded at his Philadelphia studio, since August. For Bouncing Souls' appearance on the series, which happens on December 12 at 8 PM ET, they'll be performing Volume 2 in full, along with classics from their back catalog. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

"I'm excited to have The Bouncing Souls be a part of our Live at Studio 4 Series," Yip said. "They’re a band that has been so inspiring to work with the last few years and I’m beyond excited to showcase how incredible they are live. Can’t wait to welcome everyone into our studio and share such a classic Souls moment together!"

"We have missed a lot of things this year," Souls vocalist Greg Attonito said. "We’ve missed being with each other as band buds and we’ve missed making music for our friends everywhere. This year has challenged us all in ways we maybe never imagined and pushed us to be stronger in ways we maybe didn’t think were possible. The idea of rousing the spirit of Home for the Holidays at the end of 2020 seemed like such a great idea. But how? After much deliberation we think we’ve found a way. We will be getting together in Studio 4 with our good bud/producer Will Yip to perform our new record, Volume 2 plus some surprises. There will be some special guests and some stories to tell too. Our goal is to try to capture a taste of that great spirit we all enjoyed so much during the nine year run of our annual Home For The Holidays party at the Stone Pony in Asbury Park. We figured you all could use a dose of that spirit after such an upside down year. We know we could. We are looking forward to playing together in a room maybe more than we ever have in our 31 years as a band. We hope you’ll sit back at home and join us on December 12th."

Meanwhile, Attonito, guitarist Pete Steinkopf, and drummer Bryan Kienlen did a track-by-track breakdown for us of every song on Volume 2. Stream the album below.