The Bouncing Souls, Face To Face & The Suicide Machines announce tour

NJ punk heroes The Bouncing Souls have announced a fall tour. They'll be hitting the road in November and December with punk vets Face to Face, and ska-punk greats The Suicide Machines will be along for most of the shows, too, including NYC (Irving Plaza on November 27 and 28) and Denver. See all dates below.

Tickets go on sale Friday 10/15 at 10 AM local time, with various presales happening now.

Bouncing Souls also join Circle Jerks for one of their 40th anniversary shows in 2022, joining 7Seconds and Negative Approach on the bill, at the Hollywood Palladium on May 13. Tickets are on sale now.

Face to Face just released a new album, No Way Out But Through, and last year The Suicide Machines released Revolution Spring, their first album in 15 years, which we named one of the best punk albums of 2020.

THE BOUNCING SOULS: 2021-2022 TOUR

Nov 23 Tue Brooklyn Bowl Philly Philadelphia, PA, United States *

Nov 24 Wed Big Night Live Boston, MA, United States *

Nov 27 Sat Irving Plaza New York, NY, United States *#

Nov 28 Sun Irving Plaza New York, NY, United States *#

Dec 17 Fri Summit Music Hall Denver, CO, United States *#

Dec 18 Sat Summit Music Hall Denver, CO, United States *#

May 13 Fri Hollywood Palladium Los Angeles, CA, United States &

* - w/ Face to Face

# - w/ The Suicide Machines

& - w/ Circle Jerks, 7Seconds & Negative Approach

