The Brass (On the Might of Princes, Latterman) unearth 2008 demo for official release (listen)

The Brass (On the Might of Princes, Latterman) unearth 2008 demo for official release (listen)

photo by Emily Ruf

After the breakup of the influential Long Island emo/post-hardcore band On The Might of Princes, vocalist Jason Rosenthal went on to form the Brooklyn-based post-hardcore band The Brass, alongside bassist/vocalist Mike Campbell (of Latterman), vocalist/guitarist Jon Ellis (of Splurge), and drummer Stella May Vlad. The short-lived band only existed between 2008 and 2010 and only made a handful of recordings, including a 2008 demo and 2009's Dead Broke Rekerds-released Homosapien EP, both recorded by Phil Douglas (of Iron Chic and Latterman). Now, Don Giovanni Records has just given the demo -- retitled Four Songs -- its first official release. Along with Homosapien, these are some of the last-known recordings Jason made before his untimely passing in 2013 at age 35.

These recordings have floated around unofficially over the years and two of them were also included on a 2009 split with Boston screamo two-piece Her Breath On Glass, but if you've never heard them, you're in for a treat. Similar to On the Might of Princes but rawer and heavier, The Brass sounded like a mix of Midwest-style emo, Level Plane-style screamo, and At the Drive In-style post-hardcore, and it all swirled together in a way that was unique to this band. The Brass were an underrated gem -- especially given the members' résumés -- and any fans of expansive, impassioned post-hardcore should give this a listen.

Stream Four Songs in full and watch a trailer video below...

loading...
Filed Under: Jason Rosenthal, Latterman, On The Might of Princes, punk, SPLURGE, The Brass
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan