The Breeders announce ‘The Last Splash’ 30th anniversary reissue & tour w/ Belly & more (BV presale for NYC)
The Breeders' classic second album The Last Splash, featuring "Cannonball," "Divine Hammer," and more, turns 30 in August, and to celebrate they've announced a new deluxe vinyl reissue and North American tour where they'll play it in full.
The deluxe vinyl reissue has been half-speed remastered from the original analogue tapes and pressed onto double 45RPM clear vinyl, housed in a gatefold sleeve. It also comes with a bonus disc featuring two previously unreleased tracks on one side -- "Divine Mascis" and "Go Man Go" -- and an etching on the other. Preorder the vinyl and check out "Go Man Go" via its brand new music video directed by Brandon Weaver of Ironwing Studios below.
As for the tour, it kicks off September 7 in Cleveland and includes dates with their 4AD labelmates and former Breeders member Tanya Donelly's band Belly (West Coast), Horsegirl (Midwest) and Screaming Females (East Coast). Before that, The Breeders are also out on a few dates opening for Foo Fighters. All dates are listed below.
The NYC date happens at Kings Theatre on September 23 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday, June 28 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 29 at 10 AM local time.
Last Splash (the 30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition)
A1. New Year
A2. Cannonball
A3. Invisible Man
A4. No Aloha
B1. Roi
B2. Do You Love Me Now?
B3. Flipside
C1. I Just Wanna Get Along
C2. Mad Lucas
C3. Divine Hammer
C4. S.O.S
D1. Hag
D2. Saints
D3. Drivin’ on 9
D4. Roi (Reprise)
12”
A1. Go Man Go
A2. Divine Mascis
THE BREEDERS TOUR DATES:
3 August – BOISE, ID, USA, Knitting Factory
4 August – SPOKANE, WA, USA, Spokane Arena *
6 August – BIG SKY, MT, USA, Wildlands Festival
8 August – WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, USA, USANA Amphitheatre *
10 August – STATELINE, NV, USA, Lake Tahae Outdoor Arena at Harveys *
25-26 August – ABIQUIU, NM, USA, Ghost Ranch Music Festival
7 September – CLEVELAND, OH, USA, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ^
8 September – COLUMBUS, OH, USA, KEMBA Live! ^
15 September – CHICAGO, IL, USA, Riot Fest
17 September – ASBURY PARK, NJ, USA, Sea.Hear.Now. Festival
19 September – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *
20 September – PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, Fillmore %
21 September – SILVER SPRINGS, MD, USA, Fillmore %
23 September – BROOKLYN, NY, USA, Kings Theater %
24 September – BOSTON, MA, USA, House of Blues %
3 October – PHOENIX, AZ, USA, Talking Stick Resort *
5 October – EL PASO, TX, USA, Don Haskins Center *
6-8 October – AUSTIN, TX, USA, Austin City Limits Music Festival
13-15 October – AUSTIN, TX, USA, Austin City Limits Music Festival
19 October – LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, The Wiltern #
20 October – SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, Observatory #
22 October – BIG SUR, CA, USA, Henry Miller Library #
23 October – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, The Warfield #
25 October – SEATTLE, WA, USA, Paramount #
* with Foo Fighters
^ with Horsegirl
% with Screaming Females
# with Belly