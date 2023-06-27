The Breeders announce ‘The Last Splash’ 30th anniversary reissue & tour w/ Belly & more (BV presale for NYC)

The Breeders' classic second album The Last Splash, featuring "Cannonball," "Divine Hammer," and more, turns 30 in August, and to celebrate they've announced a new deluxe vinyl reissue and North American tour where they'll play it in full.

The deluxe vinyl reissue has been half-speed remastered from the original analogue tapes and pressed onto double 45RPM clear vinyl, housed in a gatefold sleeve. It also comes with a bonus disc featuring two previously unreleased tracks on one side -- "Divine Mascis" and "Go Man Go" -- and an etching on the other. Preorder the vinyl and check out "Go Man Go" via its brand new music video directed by Brandon Weaver of Ironwing Studios below.

As for the tour, it kicks off September 7 in Cleveland and includes dates with their 4AD labelmates and former Breeders member Tanya Donelly's band Belly (West Coast), Horsegirl (Midwest) and Screaming Females (East Coast). Before that, The Breeders are also out on a few dates opening for Foo Fighters. All dates are listed below.

The NYC date happens at Kings Theatre on September 23 and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday, June 28 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 29 at 10 AM local time.

The Breeders - Last Splash - Album Art loading...

thebreeders last splash anniversary edition loading...

Last Splash (the 30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition)

A1. New Year

A2. Cannonball

A3. Invisible Man

A4. No Aloha

B1. Roi

B2. Do You Love Me Now?

B3. Flipside

C1. I Just Wanna Get Along

C2. Mad Lucas

C3. Divine Hammer

C4. S.O.S

D1. Hag

D2. Saints

D3. Drivin’ on 9

D4. Roi (Reprise)

12”

A1. Go Man Go

A2. Divine Mascis

THE BREEDERS TOUR DATES:

3 August – BOISE, ID, USA, Knitting Factory

4 August – SPOKANE, WA, USA, Spokane Arena *

6 August – BIG SKY, MT, USA, Wildlands Festival

8 August – WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, USA, USANA Amphitheatre *

10 August – STATELINE, NV, USA, Lake Tahae Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

25-26 August – ABIQUIU, NM, USA, Ghost Ranch Music Festival

7 September – CLEVELAND, OH, USA, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ^

8 September – COLUMBUS, OH, USA, KEMBA Live! ^

15 September – CHICAGO, IL, USA, Riot Fest

17 September – ASBURY PARK, NJ, USA, Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

19 September – VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

20 September – PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, Fillmore %

21 September – SILVER SPRINGS, MD, USA, Fillmore %

23 September – BROOKLYN, NY, USA, Kings Theater %

24 September – BOSTON, MA, USA, House of Blues %

3 October – PHOENIX, AZ, USA, Talking Stick Resort *

5 October – EL PASO, TX, USA, Don Haskins Center *

6-8 October – AUSTIN, TX, USA, Austin City Limits Music Festival

13-15 October – AUSTIN, TX, USA, Austin City Limits Music Festival

19 October – LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, The Wiltern #

20 October – SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, Observatory #

22 October – BIG SUR, CA, USA, Henry Miller Library #

23 October – SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, The Warfield #

25 October – SEATTLE, WA, USA, Paramount #

* with Foo Fighters

^ with Horsegirl

% with Screaming Females

# with Belly