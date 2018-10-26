The Breeders covered the ‘Halloween’ theme song in Asbury Park (watch)

The Breeders are on tour in support of their 2018 album All Nerve, and they stopped in Asbury Park, NJ for a show at the Stone Pony on Wednesday (10/24). Inspired by seeing the film recently (and the spirit of the season), The Breeders and members of opening band Melkbelly performed a cover of the Halloween theme song. It's a very cool (and spooky) rendition, and you can watch their take on it below.

John Carpenter's original score for the new Halloween was recently released, as was a 12" of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross's take on the iconic theme. Listen to both of those and more in our list of five new Halloween-themed records.