Tickets for The Breeders Last Splash 30th anniversary show at Kings Theatre with Screaming Females are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM -10 PM. Use password BVBREEDERS23

If you miss out on our presale, ticket go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 29 at 10 AM local time. All dates are here.

You can preorder the deluxe double-LP "analogue edition" of Last Splash in the BV shop.