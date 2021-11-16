The Brian Jonestown Massacre announce 2022 tour with Mercury Rev

Psych greats The Brian Jonestown Massacre have announced a big North American tour with special guests Mercury Rev joining them for most of it. The tour begins March 27 in Philadelphia with stops in the NYC, Baltimore, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. There are also BJM dates in May with no opener confirmed yet, including stops in Nashville, Saint Louis, Atlanta, Asheville, and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on March 28 and there's also a Jersey City show at White Eagle Hall on March 29. The L.A. show is at The Wiltern on April 22. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre's most recent album is 2019's self-titled but Anton Newcombe has been sharing new music he's recorded regularly via his YouTube page. You can listen to "Fire Grows on Trees" -- which he calls "a possible album playlist for the next bjm album 2021" -- below.

Mercury Rev's most recent album was the Bobbie Gentry tribute The Delta Sweete Revisited. Before their tour with the BJM, Mercury Rev will play Boise's Treefort Music Fest.

Brian Jonestown Massacre - 2022 Tour Dates

27-Mar | Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer w/ Mercury Rev

28-Mar | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel w/ Mercury Rev

29-Mar | Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall w/ Mercury Rev

30-Mar | Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live w/ Mercury Rev

01-Apr | Boston, MA - Roadrunner w/ Mercury Rev

02-Apr | Montreal, QC - Le National w/ Mercury Rev

04-Apr | Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

05-Apr | Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

06-Apr | Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue w/ Mercury Rev

08-Apr | Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

09-Apr | Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom w/ Mercury Rev

10-Apr | Minneapolis, MN First Avenue w/ Mercury Rev

12-Apr | Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

13-Apr | Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall w/ Mercury Rev

15-Apr | Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

17-Apr | Seattle, WA - Showbox w/ Mercury Rev

18-Apr | Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

20-Apr | San Francisco, CA The Fillmore w/ Mercury Rev

22-Apr | Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern w/ Mercury Rev

23-Apr | San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park w/ Mercury Rev

24-Apr | Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC w/ Mercury Rev

28-Apr | Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Mercury Rev

29-Apr | Dallas, TX - Granada Theater w/ Mercury Rev

30-Apr | Houston, TX - The Heights Theater w/ Mercury Rev

02-May | Lawrence, KS - • The Bottleneck

03-May | Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

05-May | Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

06-May | Birmingham, AL - Saturn

07-May | Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

09-May | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

10-May | Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle