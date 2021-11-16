The Brian Jonestown Massacre announce 2022 tour with Mercury Rev
Psych greats The Brian Jonestown Massacre have announced a big North American tour with special guests Mercury Rev joining them for most of it. The tour begins March 27 in Philadelphia with stops in the NYC, Baltimore, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. There are also BJM dates in May with no opener confirmed yet, including stops in Nashville, Saint Louis, Atlanta, Asheville, and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on March 28 and there's also a Jersey City show at White Eagle Hall on March 29. The L.A. show is at The Wiltern on April 22. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time.
The Brian Jonestown Massacre's most recent album is 2019's self-titled but Anton Newcombe has been sharing new music he's recorded regularly via his YouTube page. You can listen to "Fire Grows on Trees" -- which he calls "a possible album playlist for the next bjm album 2021" -- below.
Mercury Rev's most recent album was the Bobbie Gentry tribute The Delta Sweete Revisited. Before their tour with the BJM, Mercury Rev will play Boise's Treefort Music Fest.
Brian Jonestown Massacre - 2022 Tour Dates
27-Mar | Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer w/ Mercury Rev
28-Mar | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel w/ Mercury Rev
29-Mar | Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall w/ Mercury Rev
30-Mar | Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live w/ Mercury Rev
01-Apr | Boston, MA - Roadrunner w/ Mercury Rev
02-Apr | Montreal, QC - Le National w/ Mercury Rev
04-Apr | Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre w/ Mercury Rev
05-Apr | Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre w/ Mercury Rev
06-Apr | Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue w/ Mercury Rev
08-Apr | Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre w/ Mercury Rev
09-Apr | Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom w/ Mercury Rev
10-Apr | Minneapolis, MN First Avenue w/ Mercury Rev
12-Apr | Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre w/ Mercury Rev
13-Apr | Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall w/ Mercury Rev
15-Apr | Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre w/ Mercury Rev
17-Apr | Seattle, WA - Showbox w/ Mercury Rev
18-Apr | Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre w/ Mercury Rev
20-Apr | San Francisco, CA The Fillmore w/ Mercury Rev
22-Apr | Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern w/ Mercury Rev
23-Apr | San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park w/ Mercury Rev
24-Apr | Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC w/ Mercury Rev
28-Apr | Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Mercury Rev
29-Apr | Dallas, TX - Granada Theater w/ Mercury Rev
30-Apr | Houston, TX - The Heights Theater w/ Mercury Rev
02-May | Lawrence, KS - • The Bottleneck
03-May | Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
05-May | Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
06-May | Birmingham, AL - Saturn
07-May | Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
09-May | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
10-May | Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle