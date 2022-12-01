The Brian Jonestown Massacre announce 20th album ‘The Future is Your Past’ (listen to “Fudge”)

The Brian Jonestown Massacre have announced The Future is Your Past, their 20th album, which will be released February 10 via Anton Newcombe's A Recordings label. That comes only about six months after this year's very good Fire Doesn't Grow on Trees. Newcombe produced the album, which also features Hakon Adalsteinsson on guitar and Uri Rennert on drums. There are two different CD versions, and the vinyl edition features coloring book cover art complete with six colored pencils.

You can listen to a couple songs from the record: the widescreen psych of "Fudge" and the darker, trippier title track. Check those out below.

Anton will take The BJM across the UK and Europe in 2023. All tour dates are listed below.

The Future is Your Past:

1. Do Rainbows Have Ends

2. Nothing Can Stop The Sound

3. The Light Is About To Change

4. Fudge

5. Cross Eyed Gods

6. As The Carousel Swings

7. The Mother Of All Fuckers

8. All The Feels

9. Your Mind Is My Café

10. Stuck To Yous

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE - 2023 TOUR DATES

SAT 28/01/23 U.K Falmouth – Princess Pavilions

SUN 29/01/23 U.K Bristol – SWX

MON 30/01/23 Brighton- Concorde 2

TUE 31/01/23 U.K Brighton – Concorde 2

WED 01/02/23 U.K Brighton – Concorde 2

THU 02/02/23 U.K. Norwich- Epic Studios

FRI 03/02/23 U.K Birmingham – Academy 2

SAT 04/02/23 U.K Manchester – Ritz

SUN 05/02/23 U.K Glasgow – Barrowlands

MON 06/02/23 U.K Edinburgh – La Belle Angele

TUE 07/02/23 U.K Newcastle – Riverside

THU 09/02/23 IRELAND Dublin – Academy

FRI 10/02/23 U.K Belfast – Limelight 2

SAT 11/02/23 U.K Liverpool – Camp & Furnace

SUN 12/02/23 U.K Nottingham – Rock City

TUE 14/02/23 U.K Leeds – Stylus

WED 15/02/23 U.K London – Forum

SAT 18/02/23 GERMANY Hamburg – Knust

SUN 19/02/23 DENMARK Copenhagen – Amager Bio

MON 20/02/23 SWEDEN Gothenburg – Pustervik

TUE 21/02/23 SWEDEN Stockholm -Slaktkyrkan

WED 22/02/23 NORWAY Oslo – Rockefeller

THU 23/02/23 SWEDEN Malmo – Moriska Paviljonen

SAT 25/02/23 GERMANY Berlin – Festsaal Kreuzberg

MON 27/02/23 SWITZERLAND Zurich- Mascotte

TUE 02/28/23 SWITZERLAND Geneva- PTR/L’Usine