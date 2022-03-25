The Brian Jonestown Massacre announce new album, share “The Real”

The Brian Jonestown Massacre will release Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees, their nineteenth album, on June 24 via founder Anton Newcombe's A Recordings. This is the BJM's first album in three years, a long time for the very prolific group, though Anton regularly shares work-in-progress songs via his YouTube channel.

"The Real," which opens the album, was the first song he composed after period of writer's block. “All of a sudden, I just heard something,” Anton says. “And then it just didn’t stop. We tracked a whole song every single day for 70 days in a row.” He also says he knew "The Real" had to be the first song when he wrote the lyric "Fight the beast until it dies, raise your sword up to the sky.” “That line is like fantasyland! It’s the little kid in me, full on St. George shit. It’s as much a declaration of anything that I could ever muster. A lot of the album is about affirmation by just living. Existentially, this time period has felt pretty dark, so it’s about fighting the good fight. I’m singing to empower other people. First of all, I’m getting whatever I need out of it, but I can see it as something other people can identify with.”

With its swirling organs and crashing drums "The Real" is some Grade-A BJM-style psych. You can listen to that and its b-side, the dreamy "Where Do We Go From Here?," and check out the album's feline friendly cover art and tracklist below.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre start their tour with Mercury Rev on Sunday, March 27 in Philadelphia and then play Brooklyn Steel on March 28 (sold out) and Jersey City's White Eagle Hall on March 29 (tickets).

The BJM lineup for these shows is: Ricky Maymi (guitar), Hakon Adalsteinsson (guitar), Ryan Carlson Van Kriedt (keyboards), Uri Rennert (drums), Collin Hegna (bass), and the indispensable Joel Gion (tambourine)

All dates are listed below.

Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees:

1. The Real

2. Ineffable Mindfuck

3. It's About Being Free Really

4. What's In A Name ?

5. Silenced

6. Before And After land

7. You Think I'm Joking?

8. #1 LUCKY KITTY

9. Wait A Minute (2:30 to be exact)

10. Don't Let Me Get In Your Way

Brian Jonestown Massacre - 2022 Tour Dates

Mar 27 | Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer w/ Mercury Rev

Mar 28 | Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel w/ Mercury Rev

Mar 29 | Jersey City, NJ - White Eagle Hall w/ Mercury Rev

Mar 30 | Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live w/ Mercury Rev

Mar 31 | Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 1 | Boston, MA - Roadrunner w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 2 | Montreal, QC - Le National w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 4 | Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 5 | Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 6 | Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 7 | Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 8 | Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 9 | Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 10 | Minneapolis, MN First Avenue w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 12 | Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 13 | Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 15 | Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 16 | Tacoma, WA - McMenamins Elks Temple w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 17 | Seattle, WA - Showbox w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 18 | Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 20 | San Francisco, CA The Fillmore w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 21 | San Francisco, CA The Fillmore w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 22 | Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 23 | San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 24 | Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory OC w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 25 | Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 27 | San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 28 | Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater Mercury Rev

Apr 29 | Dallas, TX - Granada Theater w/ Mercury Rev

Apr 30 | Houston, TX - The Heights Theater w/ Mercury Rev

May 2 | Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

May 3 | Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

May 5 | Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

May 6 | Birmingham, AL - Saturn

May 7 | Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

May 8 | Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

May 10 | Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

May 11 | Washington DC - Black Cat