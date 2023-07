The Brian Jonestown Massacre announce North American fall tour

The Brian Jonestown Massacre are playing Austin's Levitation Festival on Halloween weekend, and they've just announced an extensive North American tour around that appearance. The tour begins September 17 in Philly, and includes shows in Boston, NYC, Montreal, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Missoula, Seattle, Vancouver, L.A., Denver, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on September 20, and tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 AM local time.

The BJM released The Future is Your Past back in February. Listen to that below.

THE BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE - 2023 TOUR DATES

MON 10th July 23 ITALY Turin (Piemonte) – SPAZIO 211 Open Air

FRI 4th Aug 23 FINLAND Kuusamo – Bal des Incohérents Festival

THU 17th Aug 23 PORTUGAL Paredes De Coura – Paredes De Coura Festival

SAT 19th Aug 23 FRANCE Saint Malo – La Route du Rock Festival

SAT 2nd Sept 23 U.K Manchester – Psych Fest (Albert Hall)

SUN 17th SEPT 2023 USA Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

MON 18th SEPT 2023 USA Washington, DC- 9:30 Club

TUE 19th SEPT 2023 USA Boston, MA- Royale

WED 20th SEPT 2023 USA Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

THU 21st SEPT 2023 USA South Burlington, VT- Higher Ground-The Ballroom

FRI 22nd SEPT 2023 CANADA Montreal, QC – Theatre Beanfield

SAT 23rd SEPT 2023 CANADA Toronto, Ontario- The Concert Hall Toronto

MON 25th SEPT 2023 USA Pittsburgh, PA- Mr.Smalls Theatre

TUE 26th SEPT 2023 USA Covington, KY- Madison Theater

WED 27th SEPT 2023 USA Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

THU 28th SEPT 2023 USA Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection Elevation

FRI 29th SEPT 2023 USA Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre

SAT 30th SEPT 2023 USA Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

MON 2nd OCT 2023 USA Bozeman, MT- The Elm

TUE 3rd OCT 2023 USA Missoula, MT- Top Hat

WED 4th OCT 2023 USA Seattle, WA- Neumos

THU 5th OCT 2023 CANADA Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

FRI 6th OCT 2023 USA Portland, OR- Aladdin Theatre

SAT 7th OCT 2023 USA Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre

TUE 10th OCT 2023 USA San Francisco- The Warfield

THU 12th OCT 2023 USA Pioneertown, CA- Pappy + Harriet’s

FRI 13th OCT 2023 USA Los Angeles, CA – The Bellweather

SUN 15th OCT 2023 USA San Diego, CA- House of Blues

MON 16th OCT 2023 USA Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

WED 18th OCT 2023 USA Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

FRI 20th OCT 2023 USA Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s

SAT 21st OCT 2023 USA Colorado Springs, CO – The Black Sheep

MON 23rd OCT 2023 USA Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

TUE 24th OCT 2023 USA Kansas City, Recordbar

WED 25th OCT 2023 USA Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

SAT 28th OCT 2023 USA Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

SUN 29th OCT 2023 USA Dallas, TX – Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ

MON 30th OCT 2023 USA Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

TUE 31st OCT 2023 USA New Orleans, LA – Toulouse Theatre

MON 1st NOV 2023 USA Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse