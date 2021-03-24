The Bronx announce new album ‘VI’ (pre-order on BV-exclusive splatter vinyl!)

BrooklynVegan and Revolver have teamed with The Bronx for an exclusive clear with orange splatter vinyl variant of their new album, limited to 500 copies. Pre-order yours here.

The Bronx have been punkin' and rollin' for nearly 20 years, and they're now set to follow 2017's V with their sixth album, titled -- what else? -- VI. They made the record with veteran producer Joe Baressi, and it's due August 27 via Cooking Vinyl.

Joe "was just the perfect guy for this record," frontman Matt Caughthran says. "We

went in feeling really good about all the songs, and we just needed someone to make them sound fucking badass and take it to the next level. That was definitely Joe."

"From day one we really decided that we wanted to make a record that went in different directions and places," said guitarist Joby Ford. "The thing I like a lot about it is that everybody contributed songs. It’s not just Joby J. Ford guitars with Matt singing over it. I loved listening to what other people wrote, and I think those differences and nuances really come through."

Matt adds, "We’ve known each other for a long time, and we’re such good friends and we’re so tight creatively, but we’re still learning stuff about each other, especially when it comes to the process of creating an album. [Bassist] Brad [Magers] and [guitarist] Ken [Horne] are just coming out as songwriters and we’re learning to write songs as a group around ideas they bring to the table. This is a really important record for us growth-wise because it kicked down a lot of doors that needed to be kicked down. I feel like now going forward the sky is the limit."

The band might be going in new directions on this album, but to quote Matt, lead single "White Shadow" is "CLASSIC FUCKING BRONX." He also adds that it's "a song about spiraling. Wild eyed Guitars, drums, and bass mixed with a high speed chase and a frantic mind unraveling." It's classic fucking Bronx alright, as you can hear for yourself below.

