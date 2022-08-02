The Bronx & The Chats announce tour with Drug Church and Scowl

L.A.'s The Bronx and Australia's The Chats have announced a co-headline tour that also features an amazing undercard of Drug Church and Scowl. Dates kick off October 3 in San Diego and wrap up October 23 in Boston, with stops in Los Angeles, Portland, Lincoln, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, NYC and more. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on October 22, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM.

After their tour with The Chats wraps up, The Bronx will continue on a headline tour, with Drug Church opening all dates, and Robot Monster and Meat Wave joining at various points. Those dates are listed below.

The Chats will release new album Get Fucked on August 19. The Bronx released The Bronx VI last year, Drug Church released the great Hygiene earlier this year, and Scowl made our list of 10 Hardcore Bands to Watch.

The Bronx / The Chats co-headlining dates (Drug Church and Scowl open):

October 4 San Diego, CA Music Box

October 6 Berkeley, CA The UC Theater

October 7 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

October 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater

October 11 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

October 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

October 14 Denver, CO Summit

October 15 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theater

October 16 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

October 18 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall

October 19 Detroit, MI El Club

October 20 Toronto, ON The Phoenix

October 21 Montreal, QC Corona Theater

October 22 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

October 23 Boston, MA Big Night Live

The Bronx headlining tour dates:

October 25 Philadelphia, PA Theater of the Living Arts

October 26 Washington, DC The Black Cat

October 27 Charlotte, NC The Underground

October 28 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade

October 29 Memphis, TN Growlers

October 31 Austin, TX Mohawk

November 1 Dallas, TX Trees

November 3 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

November 4 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

November 5 Orange County, CA Punk in the Park (festival performance)