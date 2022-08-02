The Bronx & The Chats announce tour with Drug Church and Scowl
L.A.'s The Bronx and Australia's The Chats have announced a co-headline tour that also features an amazing undercard of Drug Church and Scowl. Dates kick off October 3 in San Diego and wrap up October 23 in Boston, with stops in Los Angeles, Portland, Lincoln, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, NYC and more. All dates are listed below.
The NYC show is at Brooklyn Steel on October 22, and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, August 5 at 10 AM.
After their tour with The Chats wraps up, The Bronx will continue on a headline tour, with Drug Church opening all dates, and Robot Monster and Meat Wave joining at various points. Those dates are listed below.
The Chats will release new album Get Fucked on August 19. The Bronx released The Bronx VI last year, Drug Church released the great Hygiene earlier this year, and Scowl made our list of 10 Hardcore Bands to Watch.
The Bronx / The Chats co-headlining dates (Drug Church and Scowl open):
October 4 San Diego, CA Music Box
October 6 Berkeley, CA The UC Theater
October 7 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
October 10 Seattle, WA Neptune Theater
October 11 Portland, OR Roseland Theater
October 13 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
October 14 Denver, CO Summit
October 15 Lincoln, NE Bourbon Theater
October 16 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater
October 18 Chicago, IL Concord Music Hall
October 19 Detroit, MI El Club
October 20 Toronto, ON The Phoenix
October 21 Montreal, QC Corona Theater
October 22 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
October 23 Boston, MA Big Night Live
The Bronx headlining tour dates:
October 25 Philadelphia, PA Theater of the Living Arts
October 26 Washington, DC The Black Cat
October 27 Charlotte, NC The Underground
October 28 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
October 29 Memphis, TN Growlers
October 31 Austin, TX Mohawk
November 1 Dallas, TX Trees
November 3 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
November 4 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
November 5 Orange County, CA Punk in the Park (festival performance)