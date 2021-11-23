The Bug and Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson share collaborative double single

Electronic producer The Bug (Kevin Martin) and Sleaford Mods' Jason Williamson have released a two-track collaborative single, "Treetop" / "Stoat," that's out now via Ninja Tune. Williamson's voice and cadence is instantly recognizable but The Bug brings an entirely different dark, synthetic feel.

"Both 'Stoat' and 'Treetop' tread the usual path lyrically for me, nonsense mixed in with little micro stories of whatever," says Williamson. "Excuses to get out frustrations and anger. I’ve been talking with Kevin for a few years now as regards doing some tunes. Matching something to The Bugs music was always on the cards, a chance to shape different vocal approaches to a certain degree which is deffo evident on Stoat I think. Love both tunes. Proper. Bang into this collab.”

The Bug adds: "Reared on Mark E Smith and Crass, how could i not be blown away by Sleaford Mods? Since first hearing 'Austerity Dogs', I was smitten by Jason's razor sharp lyricism and punk as f-ck delivery. So when we first chatted on Twitter a few years ago, casually raving about a mutual love of anti-social American hip hop, we pretty much immediately discussed the idea of a collab. And tho' it took a few years to actually realise the concept, 2021 seems like the purrrfect time in terms of global social meltdown and the release of my album 'Fire'. It’s been a joy to work with Jason on these tracks and we are already discussing the idea of more to follow…”

Listen to both songs below.

Sleaford Mods released the terrific Spare Ribs early in 2022, while The Bug dropped new album Fire back in August.