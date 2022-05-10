The Burning Paris reunite, cover Starflyer 59 for new tribute LP (listen)

Boston post-rock band The Burning Paris were initially around between 2000 and 2003, during which time they released one full-length (2001's Coral City Ruin), one EP/mini-album (2003's And by December You Will Know Where Your Heart Truly Lies), and other miscellaneous tracks, before splitting and having members go on to play in On Fire, Esko Esko, and Lavinia. The discography comp Half​-​Truths & Indiscretions: The Retrospective was released in 2006, and just digitally reissued by Pax Aeternum last month, with a CD release coming next week (5/20) via The Charon Collective, and the band also regrouped for their first new recording in nearly 20 years.

The current lineup includes original members Nate Shumaker, Jenny Townsend, and Chris Lordan, and they're now also joined by Nate's Lavinia bandmate Jon McMahan and new drummer Brad Caetano (Herra Terra, Arms & Sleepers, Seneca, AM/PM). Their first new recording is a cover of Starflyer 59's "Softness Goodness," which will appear on the upcoming Starflyer 59 tribute LP Major Awards: A Tribute to Starflyer 59, due July 9 via Pacifirecords. Their version stays pretty faithful to the original, but they play it like they wrote it. Here's what Nate says:

When three original members of The Burning Paris started playing together last year, there was no intent to resurrect the former band. Once we started writing together, it became clear that our sound maintained fidelity to our musical roots, but reflecting nearly twenty years of evolution through various other musical projects we had been involved in. With the addition of a new drummer (Brad) and guitarist (Jon), we've arrived at our current state of being, which is a stronger and more confident incarnation of its former self. We are currently working on our upcoming record that will represent experienced perspectives on previously explored concepts with our traditional sound that is simultaneously embraces the beautiful, messy, chaotic, and cathartic. Quiet music played loudly. I have been a fan of SF59 since I first heard the opening riff of their debut in 1993. Every album they do makes me feel like that all over again. So to have the chance to cover one of Jason Martin’s tunes just made sense to me and our band too. I chose it because it’s emotional and the concept I think Jason is getting at with the words resonate to me. It feels existential without being overly pretentious in a reflection of life itself.

Listen to the cover below and stay tuned for more on their upcoming record. The band also have upcoming tour dates, including a Cambridge show this month with SOM and Dreamtigers. All dates are listed below.

--

The Burning Paris -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 23 @ Middle East Upstairs (Cambridge, MA) w/ SOM, Dreamtigers 7pm doors

June 23 @ Alchemy (Providence, RI) w/ She Rides, Not Bad Not Well

June 24 @ Ralph's (Worcester, MA) w/ Not Bad Not Well, No Nations

June 25 @ Faces Brewing Co. (Malden, MA) w/ Graveyards of the Atlantic, No Nations, Not Bad Not Well

--

