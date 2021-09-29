The Bush Tetras releasing new Best Of box set (hear unreleased song “Cutting Floor”)

NYC no wave icons The Bush Tetras are releasing Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras, a 3-LP/2-CD box set that pulls from their entire career. It features remastered versions of their best-known songs, including "Too Many Creeps" and "Things That Go Boom In The Night," as well as songs that were never released on vinyl, and three previously unreleased songs.

The box set also comes with a 46-page book featuring never-before-seen photos, essays by Thurston Moore, Nona Hendryx, The Clash's Topper Headon, Gang of Four's Hugo Burnham, Bongwater's Ann Magnuson, music journalist Marc Masters, and more. You can check out the full tracklist and packaging below.

You can also check out one of the unreleased songs, "Cutting Floor," which was produced by Henry Rollins, and watch a remastered version of the "Too Many Creeps" video below.

Rhythm and Paranoia: The Best of Bush Tetras will be out November 12 via Wharf Cat Records. Preorders are available.

In other news, The Bush Tetras have a new bassist, Dr. RB Korbet, who was sang and played guitar in Even Worse, drums in the first incarnation of King Missile, as well as stints in Big Stick, Missing Foundation, Pussy Galore, the Wharton Tiers Ensemble, and more.

VINYL BOX SET SPECIAL FEATURES:

Rigid Lift-Off Box w/Lift Ribbon

3 x 180 Gram Vinyl LPs

46-Page LP-Sized Perfect Bound Booklet w/Never-BeforeSeen Photos & Orignal Essays

29 Remastered Tracks

CD DIGIPACK SPECIAL FEATURES:

2 x CD / 4-Panel Digipack

40-Page Booklet w/Never-Before-Seen Photos & Orignal Essays

30 Remastered Tracks

Tracklist

1. Too Many Creeps !

2. Snakes Crawl !

3. You Taste Like the Tropics !

4. Punch Drunk !

5. Cold Turkey [Live in London] !

6. Things That Go Boom in the Night !

7. Das Ah Riot !

8. Cowboys in Africa !

9. Rituals !

10. You Can’t Be Funky !

11. Moonlite !

12. Dum Dum !

13. Stand Up and Fight !

14. Page 18 !

15. Color Green !#$

16. Mr. Lovesong [Alternate Version] !#$

17. World @

18. Motörhead !

19. Pretty Thing !

20. You Don’t Know Me !

21. Heart Attack !

22. Ocean !

23. Nails !#

24. True Blue

25. Red Heavy

26. Out Again

27. There Is a Hum

28. Seven Years

29. Sucker Is Born

30. Run Run Run [Live in San Francisco] @+

31. Cutting Floor @+

! OUT OF PRINT

+ ONLY AVAILABLE DIGITALLY

@ PREVOUSLY UNRELEASED

# PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED (VINYL)

$ PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED (DIGITAL)