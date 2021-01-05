Butthole Surfers’ Paul Leary preps ‘Born Stupid’ (listen to the title track)

Butthole Surfers' Paul Leary will release Born Stupid, his second solo album, on February 12 via Shimmy-Disc / Joyful Noise. It's been 30 years since Leary's first solo album, 1991's The History of Dogs, and this marks the first release for Shimmy-Disc since Kramer reactivated the label last year. “I’ve known Kramer since the early 1980’s when he was playing for Shockabilly,” Leary shared. “I was a big fan and we met when Shockabilly played in Austin, Texas. Then later on the Butthole Surfers were without a bass player, and Kramer offered to play bass for us on a European tour. We’ve been friends ever since.”

Of his long absence from solo recording, Leary says, "I wasn’t planning on making another album, but over the years songs kept popping into my head. So I figured I might as well record them."

The first single from the album is Born Stupid's title track, which puts a psychedelic slant on a country-folk melody. "It was born from a revelation I had while riding my bicycle that I am not as smart as I wish I was," says Paul. "The video for this song is my first video ever attempted. And it is stupid.”

You can watch the video for "Born Stupid," and check out the album's artwork and tracklist, below.

Born Stupid Tracklist:

Born Stupid

Do You Like to Eat a Cow

Sugar is the Gateway Drug

What Are You Gonna Do

The Shah Revisited

Mohawk Town

Throw Away Freely

Gold Cap

Gary Floyd Revisited

The Adventures of Pee Pee the Sailor