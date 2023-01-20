The Byrds’ Chris Hillman pays tribute to David Crosby: “my mentor, my big brother, my friend”

Tributes have been pouring in to the late David Crosby, including from his former bandmates. Along with Graham Nash and Stephen Stills, The Byrds' Chris Hillman posted a tribute, writing:

I lost my friend, David, today. Whose beautiful voice softened life’s blows, and brought so much joy to us all.

He was my mentor, my big brother, my friend. The many miles we traveled together will always hold a special place in my heart.

Singing with David was a blessing beyond words.

I pray God grants him peace, and peace to his wife Jan, and his song Django.

‘Then the dust returns to the earth,

And the spirit returns to God who gave it’

( Ecclesiastes 12: 7)