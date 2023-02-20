The C.I.A. (Denée & Ty Segall) cancel tour due to “unforeseen health issues”

The C.I.A., aka Ty Segall, his wife Denée Segall, and Ty's Freedom Band-mate Emmett Kelly, released their second album, Surgery Channel, in January, and they were set to go on a brief tour supporting it in March. Those shows have now been cancelled due to "unforeseen health issues."

"We regret to announce that due to unforeseen health issues, the CIA tour has been canceled," they write. "Everyone is okay, but touring is out of the question at the moment. Thank you for your understanding."

See the cancelled dates, and stream a few songs off Surgery Channel, below.

THE C.I.A.: CANCELLED 2023 TOUR

Mar 23: Portland, OR - Star Theater

Mar 24: Seattle, WA - Barboza

Mar 26: Ridgewood, NY - TV Eye

Mar 28: Chicago, IL - Empty Bottle