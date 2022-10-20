The C.I.A. (Ty & Denée Segall and Emmett Kelly) announce new LP, share “Impersonator” video

The C.I.A., the project of Ty and Denée Segall and Emmett Kelly, have announced a sophomore LP, Surgery Channel, out January 20 via In The Red. It follows their self-titled 2018 debut. Surgery Channel was written in 2021 and recorded by Mike Kriebel at Ty's own Harmonizer Studios.

Today The C.I.A. have released single "Impersonator," a straight-ahead indie-rock jam. Ty's driving bass and percussion and Emmett's fuzzy synth darken Denée's expansive vocals, altogether creating a dark and danceable sound. "Impersonator" comes with a spooky and surrealistic music video co-directed by Denée and Joshua Erkman. In it, Denée's facial features morph into different characters, old and young, decked out in clown makeup, and more. It's aptly macabre for the trio's cryptic aesthetic. Watch the music video, and check out the album art and track list for Surgery Channel, below.

Surgery Channel Track Listing:

Introduction

Better

Inhale Exhale

Impersonator

Surgery Channel Pt. I

Surgery Channel Pt. II

Bubble

You Can Be Here

The Wait

Construct

Under

Over