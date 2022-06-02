The Callous Daoboys announce new LP ‘Celebrity Therapist,’ share new song & video

Atlanta metalcore/mathcore maniacs The Callous Daoboys recently released their new single "A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops," which we named one of the best punk songs of March, and now they've finally announced their anticipated sophomore album. It's called Celebrity Therapist and comes out September 2 via MNRK Heavy/Modern Static, and along with the announcement comes new single "What Is Delicious? Who Swarms?." This one might be even crazier than the last; it's a constantly-shapeshifting song that fuses the band's usual mathcore attack with everything from soaring clean-sung hooks to death-metally grunts to whimsical jazz, and that's not even the half of it, and somehow it all works. The video is just as nuts as the song itself -- check it out below.

The Daoboys' tour with LIMBS and Greyhaven begins on Long Island at Amityville Music Hall on Friday (6/3) and hits Brooklyn the next night at Knitting Factory (6/4). All dates are listed below.

Callous Daoboys loading...

Tracklist

1. Violent Astrology

2. A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops

3. Beautiful Dude Missile

4. Title Track

5. Field Sobriety Practice

6. The Elephant Man In The Room

7. What Is Delicious? Who Swarms?

8. Star Baby

LIMBS/GREYHAVEN/THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS: 2022 TOUR

Jun 3 Fri Amityville Music Hall Amityville, NY, United States

Jun 4 Sat Knitting Factory Brooklyn Brooklyn, NY, United States

Jun 5 Sun Kungfu Necktie Philadelphia, PA, United States

Jun 7 Tue Preserving Underground New Kensington, PA, United States

Jun 8 Wed Big Room Bar Columbus, OH, United States

Jun 10 Fri The Masquerade Atlanta, GA, United States

Jun 11 Sat HENAO Contemporary Center Orlando, FL, United States

Jun 12 Sun Archetype Jacksonville, FL, United States

Jun 14 Tue Empire Control Room & Garage Austin, TX, United States

Jun 15 Wed Three Links Deep Ellum Dallas, TX, United States

Jun 17 Fri Downtown Underground Mesa Mesa, AZ, United States

Jun 18 Sat Chain Reaction Anaheim, CA, United States

Jun 19 Sun Goldfield Trading Post Sacramento, CA, United States

Jun 21 Tue The Beehive Salt Lake City, UT, United States

Jun 22 Wed Lost Lake Lounge Denver, CO, United States

Jun 24 Fri Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL, United States