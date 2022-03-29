The Callous Daoboys return with new song & video “A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops”

Atlanta's The Callous Daoboys released one of the best metalcore debut LPs in recent memory with 2019's Die On Mars, and they've been talking about its anticipated followup for nearly two years, so it's good news that they've finally got a new single, "A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops," out now as a joint release between Modern Static Records and their new label home MNRK Heavy.

With three minutes of shapeshifting metalcore that sounds even more chaotic than anything on Die On Mars, "A Brief Article Regarding Time Loops" already proves that the wait has been worth it. It continues the Daoboys' knack for fusing Botch/Converge-style mathcore with Every Time I Die/The Chariot-style theatrics, but even that description can't prepare you for this beast, which also incorporates white noise, a spoken word head trip, a deathcore-ish breakdown, and a complete disregard for traditional song structure. "Capturing your first experience of Déjà vu? Have you heard this breakdown before? Does it matter?," asks vocalist Carson Pace of the track. "What are the intentions of man’s best friend? Start over." Listen and watch the video below.

As recently mentioned, the Daoboys are touring with LIMBS and Greyhaven, including NYC-area shows on June 3 at Amityville Music Hall and June 4 at Knitting Factory Brooklyn. All dates are listed below.

The Callous Daoboys -- 2022 Tour Dates

5/29/2022 So What?! Music Festival - Arlington, TX w/ The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire, The Devil Wears Prada, more

w/ Limbs, Greyhaven:

6/03/2022 Amityville Music Hall - Amityville, NY

6/04/2022 Knitting Factory Brooklyn - Brooklyn, NY

6/05/2022 Kungfu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

6/07/2022 Preserving Underground - New Kensington, PA

6/08/2022 Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

6/10/2022 The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

6/11/2022 HENAO Contemporary - Center Orlando, FL

6/12/2022 Archetype - Jacksonville, FL

6/14/2022 Empire Control Room & Garage - Austin, TX

6/17/2022 Downtown Underground Mesa - Mesa, AZ

6/18/2022 Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

6/19/2022 Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA

6/21/2022 The Beehive - Salt Lake City, UT

6/22/2022 Lost Lake - Lounge Denver, CO

6/24/2022 Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Callous Daoboys photo by Olivia Keasling loading...

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)