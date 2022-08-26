The Casual Dots announce first album in 18 years, share “The Frequency of Fear”

The Casual Dots, aka the trio of singer-guitarist Christina Billotte (Slant 6/ Quix*o*tic), guitarist Kathi Wilcox (Bikini Kill) and drummer Steve Dore (Deep Lust), are finally releasing a second album some 18 years after their self-titled debut. It's titled Sanguine Truth and will be out September 23 via Billotte's Ixor Stix Records.

Like their debut, Sanguine Truth was recorded at DC's famed Inner Ear Studios with Guy Picciotto producing and Don Zientara engineering. The album opens with "The Frequency of Fear," a driving track that has them picking right up where they left off and sounding pretty terrific. Listen to that below.

In other news, Ixor Stix will be reissuing The Casual Dots' debut album, giving it its first-ever vinyl pressing on 9/23 as well. Listen to a track off that below too.

The Casual Dots reformed for shows in 2016. Let's hope there will be more with the new album.

Kathi Wilcox will be on the road with Bikini Kill for Pacific Northwest shows in September.

the casual dots sanguine truth loading...

Sanguine Truth

1. The Frequency of Fear 02:15

2. Gypsum Mortar

3. The Setting Sunrise

4. Live For Yourself

5. 17 Year Old Locust

6. High Speed Chase

7. Descending

8. Palindrome

9. The Mourning After

10. Velvet Fields