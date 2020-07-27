The Chainsmokers headlined a “luxury” Hamptons drive-in show (video)

UPDATE: Saturday's show is under investigation for social distancing violations, and organizers have responded.

Coronavirus or not, swanky summers in The Hamptons must go on, and this weekend that included a "luxury" socially distanced concert from The Chainsmokers. It was the kickoff event for the "Safe & Sound" drive-in concert series, and it happened at Nova's Ark Project in Water Mill, NY on Saturday (7/25). An artist's rendering showed plans for the event's layout:

Tickets started at $1260 for a car of four in the "gold" section, and went up from there - all the way up to $25,000 for a group of ten in "Party Like a Rockstar RV Package." All proceeds went to Southampton Fresh Air Fund, No Kid Hungry, and Children's Medical Fund of New York.

Speaking to InsideHook ahead of Saturday's show, Safe & Sound organizers laid out some of their safety plans for the event:

So what we’re doing is every ticket receives this VIP cooler with kind of your essentials for the night and your PPE gear. There are going to be non-alcoholic beverages, waters, food. We have Sushi by Bou. We have Carbone. Some great companies like Goldberg’s Bagels that are going to provide food for the night. There’s going to be cornhole in your area, Jenga, some other surprises like that. It’s about being outside, being interactive, being with your friends, having some fun finally. Once you’re in your area, it’s kind of like your safe zone. Within your area, you don’t have to wear a mask — that’s up to you. The only reason to leave your area would be to use the restrooms. We’ve actually put eight times the amount of recommended restrooms that are usually at a music event. At each of those restrooms, there will be Xs to stand six feet apart and socially distance. You’re required to wear a mask, and there’s going to be hand sanitizers plus sanitizing stations literally in every single row. Bathrooms are going to be cleaned every few minutes after use. So again, you only have to leave your area to use a restroom, and once you’re in your area for the night, you’re totally set.

Did all of that planning work? It depends on who you ask. In pictures and video from the event, which you can see below, masked and socially distanced attendees can be seen hanging out on the roofs of cars, watching the show. Up front it seems to get a little dicier - video taken from the stage seems to show large groups of people up front, which has drawn social media criticism, but groups of ten were allowed in highest tier of VIP, so it's possible they were groups in their sections, and not people who snuck up front to get a better view.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg points out that Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon started off the night with an hour-long DJ set, as D-Sol.

UPDATE: Saturday's show is under investigation for social distancing violations, and organizers have responded.