The Charlatans announce new career-spanning box set, share “Tellin’ Stories” Go-Team remix
Manchester greats The Charlatans will release A Head Full of Ideas, a new career-spanning compilation, on October 15 via Republic of Records. There are a few different versions, including standard two-disc vinyl and CD sets, all the way up to a six-vinyl-LP Super Deluxe Box Set Edition with live tracks, remixes, demos, and more.
Remixers include Sleaford Mods, Chemical Brothers, Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Orb, Norman Cook, and a previously unreleased remix of "Tellin' Stories" by The Go-Team which you can listen to below.
Meanwhile, The Charlatans will embark on their 30th anniversary UK tour, which was supposed to happen last year, this fall. That includes a free show for NHS workers at Gorilla in Manchester on November 15. All dates are listed below.
In other news, in September, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess will release a book about his Twitter Listening Party series he's been hosting since March 2020.
A Head Full of Ideas Tracklist:
VINYL 1 & 2
A HEAD FULL OF IDEAS (BEST OF) (2LP)
A1) The Only One I Know
A2) Weirdo
A3) Can’t Get out of Bed
A4) Jesus Hairdo
A5) Just When You’re Thinking Things Over
A6) North Country Boy
B1) Tellin’ Stories
B2) One to Another
B3) How High
B4) Forever
B5) Impossible
C1) Love is the Key
C2) A Man Needs to be Told
C3) Up at The Lake
C4) Blackened Blue Eyes
C5) Oh Vanity
D1) My Foolish Pride
D2) Come Home Baby
D3) Let the Good Times be Never Ending
D4) Plastic Machinery
D5) Totally Eclipsing
VINYL 3
TRUST IS FOR BELIEVERS (LIVE)
A1) Polar Bear (Blackburn, King Georges Hall. November 1990 - BBC Radio 1)
A2) Indian Rope (Reading Festival 1992 - BBC Radio 1)
A3) Can’t Even Be Bothered (Reading Festival 1992 - BBC Radio 1)
A4) Can’t Get Out of Bed (Glasgow Tramway, Sound City 1994 - BBC Radio1)
A5) I Never Want an Easy Life (If Me and Him Were Ever to Get There) (Glasgow Tramway, Sound City 1994 - BBC Radio1)
B1) Then (Glastonbury Festival 1995 - BBC Radio 1)
B2) Here Comes a Soul Saver (Hultsfred Festival, Sweden 1997)
B3) My Beautiful Friend (Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007)
B4) The Blind Stagger (Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007)
B5) Sproston Green (Reading Festival 1999 - BBC Radio 1)
VINYL 4
PLEASED TO MEET YOU (DEMOS) (EXCLUSIVE TO BOX SET)
A1) C’mon C’mon (Desk Mix)
A2) Sleepy Little Sunshine Boy (Desk Mix)
A3) Dardanella (Demo Version)
A4) So Oh (Demo Version)
A5) Always on my Mind (Demo Version)
B1) Nature #1 (Demo Version)
B2) Everybody Ha Ha (Desk Mix)
B3) Commuter Computer (Demo Version)
B4) Crystal Eyes (Demo Version)
B5) White Shirt (Demo Version)
B6) I Need You to Know (Demo Version)
VINYL 5
ONE TO ANOTHER (REMIXES) (EXCLUSIVE TO BOX SET)
A1) Plastic Machinery (Sleaford Mods Remix)
A2) Nine Acre Dust (Chemical Brothers Remix)
A3) So Oh (Brian Jonestown Massacre Remix)
A4) Tellin’ Stories (The Go! Team Remix) unreleased
B1) Trouble Understanding (Norman Cook Remix)
B2) My Beautiful Friend (Jagz Kooner Remix)
B3) Hey Sunrise (The Orb Remix) unreleased
B4) You’re So Pretty, We’re So Pretty (Lo Fidelity Allstars Remix)
VINYL 6
BONUS DEMOS 7” (EXCLUSIVE TO BOX SET)
A1) Indian Rope (Demo)
AA1) The Only One I Know (Demo)
PLUS:
12 PAGE - 12” ALBUM BOOKLET WITH PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN PHOTOS
FOLD OUT ORIGINAL POSTER - SIGNED BY THE BAND
FIRST PRESSING ON LIMITED TRANSPARENT BLUE COLOURED VINYL
The Charlatans Tour Dates:
NOV 22ND BELFAST, LIMELIGHT
NOV 23RD DUBLIN, OLYMPIA
NOV 25TH WREXHAM, WILLIAM ASTON HALL
NOV 26TH BRISTOL, O2 ACADEMY
NOV 27TH BIRMINGHAM, O2 ACADEMY
NOV 29TH BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION
NOV 30TH BOURNEMOUTH, ACADEMY
DEC 02ND OXFORD, O2 ACADEMY
DEC 03RD CAMBRIDGE, CORN EXCHANGE
DEC 04TH MANCHESTER, O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSE
DEC 06TH LINCOLN, ENGINE SHED
DEC 08TH LIVERPOOL, INVISIBLE WIND FACTORY
DEC 09TH NEWCASTLE, CITY HALL
DEC 10TH LONDON, O2 BRIXTON ACADEMY
DEC 16TH NOTTINGHAM, ROCK CITY
DEC 17TH LEEDS, O2 ACADEMY
DEC 18TH GLASGOW, O2 ACADEMY
DEC 20TH ABERDEEN, MUSIC HALL