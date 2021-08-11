The Charlatans announce new career-spanning box set, share “Tellin’ Stories” Go-Team remix

Manchester greats The Charlatans will release A Head Full of Ideas, a new career-spanning compilation, on October 15 via Republic of Records. There are a few different versions, including standard two-disc vinyl and CD sets, all the way up to a six-vinyl-LP Super Deluxe Box Set Edition with live tracks, remixes, demos, and more.

Remixers include Sleaford Mods, Chemical Brothers, Brian Jonestown Massacre, The Orb, Norman Cook, and a previously unreleased remix of "Tellin' Stories" by The Go-Team which you can listen to below.

Meanwhile, The Charlatans will embark on their 30th anniversary UK tour, which was supposed to happen last year, this fall. That includes a free show for NHS workers at Gorilla in Manchester on November 15. All dates are listed below.

In other news, in September, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess will release a book about his Twitter Listening Party series he's been hosting since March 2020.

A Head Full of Ideas Tracklist:

VINYL 1 & 2

A HEAD FULL OF IDEAS (BEST OF) (2LP)

A1) The Only One I Know

A2) Weirdo

A3) Can’t Get out of Bed

A4) Jesus Hairdo

A5) Just When You’re Thinking Things Over

A6) North Country Boy

B1) Tellin’ Stories

B2) One to Another

B3) How High

B4) Forever

B5) Impossible

C1) Love is the Key

C2) A Man Needs to be Told

C3) Up at The Lake

C4) Blackened Blue Eyes

C5) Oh Vanity

D1) My Foolish Pride

D2) Come Home Baby

D3) Let the Good Times be Never Ending

D4) Plastic Machinery

D5) Totally Eclipsing

VINYL 3

TRUST IS FOR BELIEVERS (LIVE)

A1) Polar Bear (Blackburn, King Georges Hall. November 1990 - BBC Radio 1)

A2) Indian Rope (Reading Festival 1992 - BBC Radio 1)

A3) Can’t Even Be Bothered (Reading Festival 1992 - BBC Radio 1)

A4) Can’t Get Out of Bed (Glasgow Tramway, Sound City 1994 - BBC Radio1)

A5) I Never Want an Easy Life (If Me and Him Were Ever to Get There) (Glasgow Tramway, Sound City 1994 - BBC Radio1)

B1) Then (Glastonbury Festival 1995 - BBC Radio 1)

B2) Here Comes a Soul Saver (Hultsfred Festival, Sweden 1997)

B3) My Beautiful Friend (Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007)

B4) The Blind Stagger (Delamare Forest, Cheshire 2007)

B5) Sproston Green (Reading Festival 1999 - BBC Radio 1)

VINYL 4

PLEASED TO MEET YOU (DEMOS) (EXCLUSIVE TO BOX SET)

A1) C’mon C’mon (Desk Mix)

A2) Sleepy Little Sunshine Boy (Desk Mix)

A3) Dardanella (Demo Version)

A4) So Oh (Demo Version)

A5) Always on my Mind (Demo Version)

B1) Nature #1 (Demo Version)

B2) Everybody Ha Ha (Desk Mix)

B3) Commuter Computer (Demo Version)

B4) Crystal Eyes (Demo Version)

B5) White Shirt (Demo Version)

B6) I Need You to Know (Demo Version)

VINYL 5

ONE TO ANOTHER (REMIXES) (EXCLUSIVE TO BOX SET)

A1) Plastic Machinery (Sleaford Mods Remix)

A2) Nine Acre Dust (Chemical Brothers Remix)

A3) So Oh (Brian Jonestown Massacre Remix)

A4) Tellin’ Stories (The Go! Team Remix) unreleased

B1) Trouble Understanding (Norman Cook Remix)

B2) My Beautiful Friend (Jagz Kooner Remix)

B3) Hey Sunrise (The Orb Remix) unreleased

B4) You’re So Pretty, We’re So Pretty (Lo Fidelity Allstars Remix)

VINYL 6

BONUS DEMOS 7” (EXCLUSIVE TO BOX SET)

A1) Indian Rope (Demo)

AA1) The Only One I Know (Demo)

PLUS:

12 PAGE - 12” ALBUM BOOKLET WITH PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN PHOTOS

FOLD OUT ORIGINAL POSTER - SIGNED BY THE BAND

FIRST PRESSING ON LIMITED TRANSPARENT BLUE COLOURED VINYL

The Charlatans Tour Dates:

NOV 22ND BELFAST, LIMELIGHT

NOV 23RD DUBLIN, OLYMPIA

NOV 25TH WREXHAM, WILLIAM ASTON HALL

NOV 26TH BRISTOL, O2 ACADEMY

NOV 27TH BIRMINGHAM, O2 ACADEMY

NOV 29TH BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION

NOV 30TH BOURNEMOUTH, ACADEMY

DEC 02ND OXFORD, O2 ACADEMY

DEC 03RD CAMBRIDGE, CORN EXCHANGE

DEC 04TH MANCHESTER, O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSE

DEC 06TH LINCOLN, ENGINE SHED

DEC 08TH LIVERPOOL, INVISIBLE WIND FACTORY

DEC 09TH NEWCASTLE, CITY HALL

DEC 10TH LONDON, O2 BRIXTON ACADEMY

DEC 16TH NOTTINGHAM, ROCK CITY

DEC 17TH LEEDS, O2 ACADEMY

DEC 18TH GLASGOW, O2 ACADEMY

DEC 20TH ABERDEEN, MUSIC HALL